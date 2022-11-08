Chris Olave provides big piece of New Orleans Saints offense against Baltimore

Definitely, the New Orleans Saints have seen better nights than Monday, a 27-13 loss to Baltimore in the Caesars Superdome that dropped their record to 3-6. And, correspondingly, there have been standout performances to match those better nights.

Monday simply was a difficult one all the way around, with the Saints unable to generate much offense or produce enough stops on defense. And there wasn't a plethora of standout performances to attach to the showing.

OFFENSE: Rookie receiver Chris Olave continues to show that regardless of who is available, he can be counted on to produce. He caught another six passes for 71 yards – both game highs – and, again, displayed the knack for finding openings no matter what coverage an opponent throws at the Saints' offense. It'd be nice to see what he, and the offense, could accomplish if the Saints were at full health but that's not reality. The team has available who it has available, and Olave has managed to put up good numbers in spite of the physical absences.

DEFENSE: Kaden Elliss came in for the injured Pete Werner at linebacker and was solid, with a sack, a quarterback hit and five tackles. There were teammates with better tackle numbers and as many sacks and quarterback hits, but in the stay-ready NFL, Elliss was ready to help when his number was called. Depending on Werner's status, he may have to help even more when the Saints travel to play the Steelers on Sunday.