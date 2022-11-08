Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Chris Olave provides big piece of New Orleans Saints offense against Baltimore

Linebacker Kaden Elliss fills in, has a sack and quarterback hit

Nov 07, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-Ravens-Game-Action-11
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Definitely, the New Orleans Saints have seen better nights than Monday, a 27-13 loss to Baltimore in the Caesars Superdome that dropped their record to 3-6. And, correspondingly, there have been standout performances to match those better nights.

Monday simply was a difficult one all the way around, with the Saints unable to generate much offense or produce enough stops on defense. And there wasn't a plethora of standout performances to attach to the showing.

OFFENSE: Rookie receiver Chris Olave continues to show that regardless of who is available, he can be counted on to produce. He caught another six passes for 71 yards – both game highs – and, again, displayed the knack for finding openings no matter what coverage an opponent throws at the Saints' offense. It'd be nice to see what he, and the offense, could accomplish if the Saints were at full health but that's not reality. The team has available who it has available, and Olave has managed to put up good numbers in spite of the physical absences.

DEFENSE: Kaden Elliss came in for the injured Pete Werner at linebacker and was solid, with a sack, a quarterback hit and five tackles. There were teammates with better tackle numbers and as many sacks and quarterback hits, but in the stay-ready NFL, Elliss was ready to help when his number was called. Depending on Werner's status, he may have to help even more when the Saints travel to play the Steelers on Sunday.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Wil Lutz has had a bit of an uneven season so far, but he made both field-goal attempts Monday night. Neither was a booming shot – a 33-yarder in the second quarter and a 37-yarder in the third – but getting him streaking in the right direction will be beneficial because NFL games generally are one-score games, and the kicker can have a significant influence under those conditions. Hopefully, Monday night was the beginning of a nice streak for Lutz.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Ravens Week 9 2022

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
1 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
2 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
3 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
4 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
5 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
6 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
7 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
8 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
9 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
10 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
11 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
12 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
13 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
14 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
15 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
16 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
17 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
18 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
19 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
20 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
21 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
22 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
23 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
24 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
25 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
26 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
27 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
28 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
29 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
30 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
31 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
32 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
33 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
34 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
35 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
36 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
37 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
38 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
39 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
40 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
41 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
42 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
43 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
44 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
45 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
46 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
47 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
48 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
49 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
50 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
51 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
52 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
53 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
54 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
55 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
56 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
57 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
58 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
59 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
60 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
61 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
62 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
63 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
64 / 64

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Statement from New Orleans Saints on passing of Adam Zimmer

Zimmer was a Saints assistant coach from 2006-2009

news

New Orleans Saints defense played to expected standard in victory over Raiders

'What we did wasn't anything great. That's our standard'

news

Consecutive tackles for loss in second quarter propelled New Orleans Saints against Las Vegas Raiders in 24-0 victory

Marcus Davenport, Paulson Adebo provided critical stops for Saints defense

news

No changes for Andy Dalton after being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback going forward

'I've been playing the last several weeks and get another opportunity to play again. So it's not like anything changes for me'

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis: 'At this point of the season, this isn't where any of us expected to be'

Says team, defense have to rediscover swagger

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen set for deep review of team during mini-bye

'We'll spend some time dissecting where we're at in terms of the first seven games, things that we've got to improve on'

news

New Orleans Saints look to make defensive improvement during short-week preparation

'The biggest thing is just mentally being prepared and understanding the things that we have to improve on'

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen: 'It's not a time for panic'

Saints are one game behind NFC South Division leaders

news

Three-play sequence in fourth quarter helped swing lead away from New Orleans Saints against Cincinnati in 30-26 defeat

Offense, special teams, defense each came up short on execution

news

Offensive line paves way to another banner rushing day for New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis supplies defensive pressure with two sacks

news

New Orleans Saints come up short in red zone on offense and defense in 30-26 loss to Cincinnati

Saints go 1 for 5 in red zone, Bengals go 3 for 3

Advertising