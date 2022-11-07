Ravens at Saints Live Updates - November 7, 2022 - NFL Week 9
Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media on Monday Night Football for their Week 9 game during the 2022 NFL season.
Nov 07, 2022 at 05:45 PM
New Orleans to wear black jerseys and black pants for Week 9 against Ravens
Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens
The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens have played seven times in the regular season with Baltimore holding a 5-2 edge.
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 7, 2022
Allen: 'I think they came out and played with energy, passion and I thought they played with a swagger'
Kamara scored first three touchdowns of season, defense pitches shutout
Saints produce shutout on defense, three touchdowns on offense
The Saints outgained the Raiders 367-183
Alvin Kamara scores his first three touchdowns of season as Saints roll at home
