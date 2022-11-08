Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Notes from New Orleans Saints loss to Baltimore Ravens | 2022 NFL Week 9

Andy Dalton surpassed Matt Hasselbeck to move into 27th all-time in passing yards

Nov 08, 2022 at 12:36 AM
  • The New Orleans Saints lost to the Baltimore Ravens 27-13 on Monday night, falling to 3-6. New Orleans travels to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Nov. 13. Kickoff will be at noon and will be broadcast regionally on Fox, WVUE- 8 locally.
  • At the end of the first half, quarterback Andy Dalton led a 60-yard, two-minute drive to get the Saints into field goal range and put points on the board with a Wil Lutz 33-yard field goal for New Orleans to trail 14-3.
  • Dalton completed 19-of-29 passes for 210 yards, a touchdown, an interception and an 84.0 passer rating.
  • With his yardage total Monday night, Dalton surpassed Matt Hasselbeck to move into 27th all-time in passing yards (36,664).
  • Running back Alvin Kamara surpassed running back Mark Ingram II for in scrimmage yards in the fourth quarter, moving into second place in Saints record books (8,263). Kamara led the Saints in rushing with nine carries for 30 yards. Kamara also added three catches for 32 yards.
  • Wide receiver Chris Olave led New Orleans in receiving with six receptions 71 yards.

  • Tight end Juwan Johnson scored the Saints lone touchdown, catching a career-long 41-yard score late in the fourth quarter. It was his third touchdown on the season, tying for the team lead in receiving scores. Johnson finished with two catches for 42 catches and a touchdown.
  • Eight Saints recorded at least one reception against the Ravens, including wide receiver Kevin White, who had a 10-yard reception for a first down.
  • Linebacker Demario Davis recorded his sixth sack of the season, a career-high. He finished with seven total tackles, including five solo. Linebacker Kaden Elliss had a season-high five tackles.
  • Linebacker Pete Werner, the NFL's leader in solo tackles entering Week 9, was carted to the locker room in the second half. He finished with three solo tackles.
  • Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon tallied five tackles as well, tying for the second-most in his career and setting a new mark for his Saints career.
  • Safety Marcus Maye tallied his season-high in tackles with 11 (career-high tying eight solo), leading the team.
  • Lutz made both of his field goal attempts from 37 yards and 33 yards out, improving his FG% to 73.6% (14-of-19) on the year.

