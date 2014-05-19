Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Champ Bailey will wear No. 27 with New Orleans Saints

He wore No. 24 earlier in his career

May 19, 2014 at 10:26 AM

Champ Bailey, the 12-time Pro Bowl cornerback who signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason, will wear No. 27 with the Black and Gold. He previously wore No. 24 with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins.

Cornerback Corey White is No. 24 with the Saints. Former Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins wore No. 27 during his career with the Saints. He signed with the Eagles this offseason.

Bailey is a 15-year NFL veteran and member of the 2000's NFL All-Decade Team. He was originally selected by the Redskins with the seventh overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia. After spending his first five seasons in Washington, Bailey was traded to the Broncos in 2004 where he played the last 10 seasons.

Overall, Bailey has appeared in 215 career regular season games with 212 starts, totaling 983 tackles (837 solo), 52 interceptions, 235 passes defensed, three sacks, nine forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. His 52 interceptions represent the most among active NFL cornerbacks and his 204 passes defensed lead all active players. He has also started 10-of-11 career postseason games, recording 34 tackles (30 solo), two interception returns for 105 yards and 10 passes defensed.

Bailey's 12 career Pro Bowl selections trail only Ray Lewis and Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White (13) among defensive players in NFL history.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising