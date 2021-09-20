Notes from New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game

With the 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 19 the New Orleans Saints' record falls to 1-1. New Orleans will return to action Sunday, Sept. 26 when it plays the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., at noon. The game will be regionally televised on Fox (Fox8 locally).

The Saints loss drops New Orleans' all-time (regular season and postseason combined) record against the Panthers to 28-26, snapping a four-game winning streak against Carolina.

Saints Coach Sean Payton's regular season record against Carolina fell to 16-13.

The Saints currently have a streak of 306 regular season games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the NFL.

Quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ made his second start as a Saint on Sunday, completing 11 of 22 passes for 111 yards and two interceptions. Winston got the Saints on the board with his first rushing touchdown of the season with 14:37 remaining in the fourth quarter. Winston was sacked four times after the Packers were unable to record a takedown on the Saints quarterback in Week 1.

Winston eclipsed 20,000 career passing yards against the Panthers.

Tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ appeared in his 100th career game (regular season and postseason combined) Sunday.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 162nd consecutive regular season game Sunday and started his 147th career game, both the longest games played and started streaks for an NFL defender. Jordan posted six tackles (two solo) and one stop for loss, leading a New Orleans run defense that allowed only 2.7 yards per carry (33 carries for 89 yards).

Safety Malcolm Jenkins had six tackles (five solo).

Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach recorded his first career interception when safety P.J. Williams applied pressure on Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold late in the third quarter. Roach's interception in Saints territory led to Winston's touchdown run.

Linebacker Demario Davis led the Saints with 11 combined (seven solo) tackles.

Defensive end Carl Granderson received his first career start, posting five tackles (two solo), one stop for loss and recorded a blocked field-goal attempt that was returned by Zack Baun into Saints territory.

Wide receiver Ty Montgomery recorded a game-high three special teams tackles (two solo), after recording his first career coverage stop last week against Green Bay.

In his Saints playing debut and 100th career regular season appearance, receiving his 50th career start, cornerback ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ finished with two tackles (one solo) and one sack for a seven-yard loss.

Making his NFL debut, defensive end ﻿Payton Turner﻿, the team's first round draft pick, finished with five tackles (four solo), one sack for a four-yard loss, three stops for loss and one quarterback hit.

Wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris returned five kickoffs for 156 yards (31.2 avg.) and also caught one pass for three yards.