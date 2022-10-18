Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals

14 Saints listed on Tuesday's Injury Report

Oct 18, 2022 at 03:31 PM
New Orleans Saints
Fourteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Tuesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryMondayTuesday
WRMichael ThomasFootDNPDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNPDNP
GAndrus PeatChestDNPDNP
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleDNPDNP
WRKeith KirkwoodAnkleDNPDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNP
RBMark IngramKneeLPLP
CBPaulson AdeboKneeLPLP
SMarcus MayeRibLPFP
TRyan RamczykRestLPLP
GCalvin ThrockmortonHipLPLP
DEPayton TurnerChestLPLP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleLPLP
QBAndy DaltonBackLPLP

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryMondayTuesday
WRMarquise BrownFootDNPDNP
RBJames ConnerRibsDNPDNP
LBDennis GardeckAnkleDNPDNP
CRodney HudsonKneeDNPDNP
KMatt PraterLeft HipDNPDNP
GJustin PughKneeDNPDNP
SJalen ThompsonHamstringDNPLP
RBDarrel WilliamsKneeDNPDNP
RBEno BenjaminFootLPLP
LBZaven CollinsShoulderLPLP
DEMichael DogbeElbowLPLP
CBTrayvon MullenHamstringLPLP
DTRashard LawrenceHandFPFP

Advertising