Saints Monday Injury Report: 2022 Week 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Fourteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Monday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 NFL season. The Saints did not practice on Monday, October 17. The report below is an estimation of the team's practice status.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Foot
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Chest
|DNP
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|Ankle
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|LP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Knee
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Rib
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|G
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Hip
|LP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Chest
|LP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|LP
|QB
|Andy Dalton
|Back
|LP
ARIZONA CARDINALS
The Arizona Cardinals did not practice on Monday, October 17. The report below is an estimation of the team's practice status.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|Foot
|DNP
|RB
|James Conner
|Ribs
|DNP
|LB
|Dennis Gardeck
|Ankle
|DNP
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Knee
|DNP
|K
|Matt Prater
|Left Hip
|DNP
|G
|Justin Pugh
|Knee
|DNP
|S
|Jalen Thompson
|Hamstring
|DNP
|RB
|Darrel Williams
|Knee
|DNP
|RB
|Eno Benjamin
|Foot
|LP
|LB
|Zaven Collins
|Shoulder
|LP
|DE
|Michael Dogbe
|Elbow
|LP
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|Hamstring
|LP
|DT
|Rashard Lawrence
|Hand
|FP