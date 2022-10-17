Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Monday Injury Report: 2022 Week 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals

14 Saints listed on Monday's estimated Injury Report

Oct 17, 2022 at 03:28 PM
New Orleans Saints
Fourteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Monday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 NFL season. The Saints did not practice on Monday, October 17. The report below is an estimation of the team's practice status.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
WRMichael ThomasFootDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNP
GAndrus PeatChestDNP
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleDNP
WRKeith KirkwoodAnkleDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNP
RBMark IngramKneeLP
CBPaulson AdeboKneeLP
SMarcus MayeRibLP
TRyan RamczykRestLP
GCalvin ThrockmortonHipLP
DEPayton TurnerChestLP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleLP
QBAndy DaltonBackLP

ARIZONA CARDINALS

The Arizona Cardinals did not practice on Monday, October 17. The report below is an estimation of the team's practice status.

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
WRMarquise BrownFootDNP
RBJames ConnerRibsDNP
LBDennis GardeckAnkleDNP
CRodney HudsonKneeDNP
KMatt PraterLeft HipDNP
GJustin PughKneeDNP
SJalen ThompsonHamstringDNP
RBDarrel WilliamsKneeDNP
RBEno BenjaminFootLP
LBZaven CollinsShoulderLP
DEMichael DogbeElbowLP
CBTrayvon MullenHamstringLP
DTRashard LawrenceHandFP

