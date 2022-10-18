Ways to Watch: Saints vs Cardinals | 2022 NFL Week 7

SAINTS VS. CARDINALS GAME PREVIEW
In their second clash in three weeks against an NFC West opponent and in their 2022 prime time debut, the New Orleans Saints (2-4) will play at the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) on Thursday Night Football at 7:15 p.m.
The regular season series against the Cardinals is split at 15-15, with New Orleans taking the 2009 NFC Divisional Playoff contest. New Orleans has won the last two meetings with the Cardinals, dating back to 2016. The Saints have had a 1-2 record at State Farm Stadium since making their regular season debut at the facility in 2010.
WATCH SAINTS VS. CARDINALS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: Prime Video (WDSU 6 locally)
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. CARDINALS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)
National radio: Westwood One
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Ryan Leaf (color analyst)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
STREAM SAINTS VS. BENGALS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.
Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)
ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Cardinals for 2022 NFL Week 7. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
