2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Arizona Cardinals

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Arizona for a 7:15 p.m. "Thursday Night Football" matchup on Oct. 20 on Amazon Prime Video. The Saints defeated the Cardinals 31-9 in the last matchup between the two teams in 2019.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 7 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
Coach: Kliff Kingsbury
Quarterback: Kyler Murray
2021 record: 11-6, second in NFC West
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 - Saints 31, Cardinals 9
Cardinals-Saints series record: Saints lead 16-5-0
2021 season recap:
2021 proved disappointing for Arizona following a promising start to the season. The Cardinals finished 11-6 and squeaked into the playoffs, only to be bounced in the Wild Card round by their division rival Los Angeles Rams, who went on to win the Super Bowl. Following a bit of an uncertain offseason, the Cardinals seem to be back in shape and will be looking to make a deeper playoff run.
Notable Cardinals roster additions:
- Wide receiver - Marquise Brown (Baltimore Ravens)
- Defensive lineman - Kingsley Keke (Green Bay Packers)
- Linebacker - Nick Vigil (Cincinnati Bengals)
Notable Cardinals roster losses:
- Defensive end - Chandler Jones (Las Vegas Raiders)
- Wide receiver – Christian Kirk (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Running back - Chase Edmunds (Miami Dolphins)