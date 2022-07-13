Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Arizona Cardinals

Saints will travel to Arizona for a Week 7 'Thursday Night Football' showdown

Jul 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will travel to Arizona for a 7:15 p.m. "Thursday Night Football" matchup on Oct. 20 on Amazon Prime Video. The Saints defeated the Cardinals 31-9 in the last matchup between the two teams in 2019.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 7 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Arizona Cardinals

Coach: Kliff Kingsbury

Quarterback: Kyler Murray

2021 record: 11-6, second in NFC West

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 - Saints 31, Cardinals 9

Cardinals-Saints series record: Saints lead 16-5-0

2021 season recap:

2021 proved disappointing for Arizona following a promising start to the season. The Cardinals finished 11-6 and squeaked into the playoffs, only to be bounced in the Wild Card round by their division rival Los Angeles Rams, who went on to win the Super Bowl. Following a bit of an uncertain offseason, the Cardinals seem to be back in shape and will be looking to make a deeper playoff run.

Notable Cardinals roster additions:

Notable Cardinals roster losses:

