New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Indianapolis Colts | 2023 NFL Week 8

1. RED ALERT: There's two remedies to New Orleans' red zone issues on offense. The first is to score touchdowns from outside the red zone, thereby eliminating the need for scores from the shorter distance. The second is to find the cohesion and execution from close that too often has been missing this season. New Orleans is 9 of 24 in the red zone; quarterback Derek Carr, receivers Michael Thomasand Chris Olave, running back Alvin Kamara, et al, have to find what best will work and be on the same page when they do. If the decision is to not use tight end Jimmy Graham in those situations, there needs to be some proof as to why that isn't a viable option. Kamara and Taysom Hill have noses for the goal line, which means the Saints may lean a bit more on the run inside the 10. The Colts allow 119 rushing yards per game, including 150 in their last one, so ground and pound may be the best option. Kamara doesn't mind the work at all.