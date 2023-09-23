New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Green Bay  | 2023 NFL Week 3

4. LIVE ON LOVE: Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love isn't a rookie, and the Saints’ defense may not be able to grind him up in the same manner as it snacked on Panthers rookie Bryce Young. But Love, in his fourth season, only will be making his fourth NFL start and while he had the opportunity to watch and learn for three years, he still isn't a seasoned, on-field producer in the league. He has completed 56 percent of his passes in the first two games, but he has six touchdowns, no interceptions and has been sacked twice. The Saints, led by defensive end ﻿Carl Granderson﻿, have seven sacks and the secondary, led by cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿'s quest to prove he's the best in the universe, has been playing at star level across the board. Sunday isn't the time for slippage, and it could be an assist to the Saints that Love's offensive line starters on the left side – All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari and guard Elgton Jenkins – will be out.