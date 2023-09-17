New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 2

4. SHAKE THE ROOK: Young (20 of 38 for 146 yards, with a touchdown, two interceptions and two sacks) certainly did not play his best against the Falcons. The Saints need to keep it that way, and it won't help Young that left guard Brady Christensen was placed on injured reserve and receiver D.J. Chark has been limited by a hamstring injury. Four Saints (defensive ends ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ and ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿, defensive tackle ﻿Bryan Bresee﻿ and Werner) combined for three sacks against Tennessee and they'll continue to put the pressure on Young. He's mobile, but he's more likely to scramble to buy time to throw than he is to run. New Orleans’ secondary was sterling against the Titans; ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ (one interception, four pass breakups) was at the top of his game and his teammates were no less effective. Sticky coverage is a must against the rookie, who's likely to make a performance jump from his first game to the second.