Saints Saturday Injury Report: 2023 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Two Saints listed as Questionable for Monday Night Football.

Sep 16, 2023 at 02:23 PM
New Orleans Saints
Two New Orleans Saints players were listed as Questionable on Saturday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
S J.T. Gray Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
RB Kendre Miller Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable
T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP FP FP
TE Jimmy Graham Rest LP FP FP
TE Juwan Johnson Calf LP FP FP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Friday's report from Carolina is an estimation due to a team walk thru.

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
WR D.J. Chark Hamstring LP LP FP Questionable
T Taylor Moton Biceps LP LP

