Saints Saturday Injury Report: 2023 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Two New Orleans Saints players were listed as Questionable on Saturday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|Rest
|LP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Calf
|LP
|FP
|FP
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Friday's report from Carolina is an estimation due to a team walk thru.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|WR
|D.J. Chark
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|T
|Taylor Moton
|Biceps
|LP
|LP