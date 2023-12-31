Postgame Notes: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints  | 2023 NFL Week 17

- The New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-13 Sunday.
- The Saints improved to 8-8. They move into a tie for first place in the NFC South with the Buccaneers. For the Saints to win the NFC South, they will need to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 at the Caesars Superdome and the Buccaneers will have to lose to or tie the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.
- The Saints improve to 40-24 all-time against Tampa Bay, including 19-10 on the road. They have won six of their last seven contests at Raymond James Stadium.
- The Buccaneers became the second team the Saints have 40 wins against, joining the Falcons.
- New Orleans tallied 310 yards and allowed 349 yards, including giving up 305 in the second half.
- The Saints outgained Tampa Bay on the ground 108-57.
- The Saints outgained the Buccaneers 202-44 in the first half. They held the ball for 19:46 compared to just 10:14 for Tampa.
- Forty-two of Tampa's 44 yards in the first half came on one drive. Outside of that nine-play, 42-yard drive, the Bucs totaled three yards on 10 plays. The 44 net yards surrendered were the lowest first half total given up by New Orleans in 2023.
- The Saints converted 13 first downs and allowed just three to the Buccaneers in the first half.
- New Orleans allowed the Bucs to complete just two of eight (25.0%) third-down attempts.
- The Saints dominated time of possession, 36:38-23:22. They ran 70 offensive plays to Tampa's 50.
- New Orleans won the turnover battle 4-0, forcing two fumbles and intercepting quarterback Baker Mayfield twice. It was the first time Mayfield was picked off twice in a game this season
- Quarterback Derek Carr completed 24-of-32 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 111.1 passer rating.
- Carr surpassed Jim Kelly to move into 31st all the all-time passing touchdown list, tossing his 238th score in the second quarter.
- Tight end Juwan Johnson had a monster day, tallying six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone. Johnson finished with a career-high eight catches for a career-best 90 yards and the score.
- Running back Alvin Kamara carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards before leaving the game at halftime with an ankle injury. Running back Jamaal Williams carried the load in the second half, totaling 19 attempts for a season-high 58 yards.
- Tight end Taysom Hill completed one pass for 11 yards, carried the ball twice for one yard and caught two passes for 30 yards and, including a 22-yard touchdown. It is Hill's fourth career game with a touchdown catch and a pass completion.
- Receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed had two catches for 14 yards, returned two punts for 27 yards and two kickoffs for 47 yards.
- The New Orleans offensive line surrendered only one sack.
- Linebacker Pete Werner led the Saints with nine tackles (eight solo).
- Rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee finished with two tackles (one solo) and one sack.
- Linebacker Zack Baun finished with three solo tackles, one sack, one pass defense and one special teams stop.
- Defensive back Johnathan Abram recorded his first career forced fumble and first interception of the season to go with one pass defense. He finished with five solo tackles.
- Linebacker Demario Davis finished with four tackles (one solo), one stop for loss and one fumble recovery.
- Cornerback Alontae Taylor recorded his first career interception in the second quarter, picking off Mayfield at the Saints' 2-yard line.
- Punter Lou Hedley pinned his 30th punt of the season inside of the 20, moving into second place for most punts inside the 20-yard line in Saints history.
- Kicker Blake Grupewent a perfect three-for-three on field goals. He is now tied with Wil Lutz (2016) for the most field goals by a rookie in New Orleans history.
