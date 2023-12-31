Tight end Juwan Johnson's career day leads the way for New Orleans Saints against Tampa Bay

Tampa, Fla. – The New Orleans Saints rode big individual performances in all phases of the game to a 23-13 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Whatever New Orleans needed, someone was able to produce as the Saints (8-8) kept alive their hopes of winning the NFC South Division.
OFFENSE: Tight end Juwan Johnson set the tone, undoubtedly. Johnson set single-game career highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (90), while also scoring the Saints' first touchdown. And after he injured a shoulder and was questionable to return, he came back and caught a 32-yard beauty – fingertips sticking to the back half of the football – to show off his receiving skills. Strong consideration to quarterback Derek Carr (24 of 32 for 197 yards and two touchdowns) and the offensive line, each member of which was outstanding. But Johnson had his fingerprints all over this one, and the Saints needed him because they worked the tight ends heavily against the Bucs.
DEFENSE: We'll start with the honorable mention, because nickel corner Alontae Taylor deserves some love for coming up with his first career interception, a deep ball that he high pointed and came down with. But safety Johnathan Abram was even more impactful – an interception, a forced fumble (recovered by linebacker Demario Davis) and five tackles. The Saints' defense was pristine for the majority of the game, and Abram's splash plays were front and center.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Blake Grupe was perfect on three field-goal attempts, raising his season total to 28 and tying the franchise rookie record that was set in 2016 by Wil Lutz. Grupe has experienced some highs and battled through some lows, but team records are not to be slighted. Likewise, Lou Hedley had three punts downed inside the 20-yard line, increasing to 30 the number of punts he has had downed inside the 20 this season. That's tied for second-most in a season in franchise history (Thomas Morstead had 30 in 2019).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.