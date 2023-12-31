Tight end Juwan Johnson's career day leads the way for New Orleans Saints against Tampa Bay

Tampa, Fla. – The New Orleans Saints rode big individual performances in all phases of the game to a 23-13 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Whatever New Orleans needed, someone was able to produce as the Saints (8-8) kept alive their hopes of winning the NFC South Division.

OFFENSE: Tight end Juwan Johnson set the tone, undoubtedly. Johnson set single-game career highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (90), while also scoring the Saints' first touchdown. And after he injured a shoulder and was questionable to return, he came back and caught a 32-yard beauty – fingertips sticking to the back half of the football – to show off his receiving skills. Strong consideration to quarterback Derek Carr (24 of 32 for 197 yards and two touchdowns) and the offensive line, each member of which was outstanding. But Johnson had his fingerprints all over this one, and the Saints needed him because they worked the tight ends heavily against the Bucs.