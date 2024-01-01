Postgame Quotes: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints  | 2023 NFL Week 17

COACH DENNIS ALLEN

Opening statement:

"Happy New Year to everybody. Good team win for our football team. (I) still feel like there were some things that we could have done better. (I) still felt like there were a few things that we left out there on the field, but I thought, particularly in the first half, I thought we played really well in the first half in all three phases. I thought the field position in the game was a big part of the game. I think the takeaways in the game were a big part of the game. I think we ran the ball a little bit better offensively, which opened up some things in the passing game. We did a good job on third down, converting on third down. Look, there's a lot of good things that we did. Obviously the first drive of the game, taking it down there, being able to score points, putting seven on the board I thought was big for our football team. I'm proud of the way that our guys continue to compete. I'm proud of the way our guys continue to fight, and I'm proud of the way that they played today. Now we (have) to digest this and then get ready for Atlanta."

On if this game was a hard effort performance to pull off after the state of the team following last week's loss:

"I think state of the team is probably… I'm sure everybody has their own opinions about the state of the team, right? But I've never questioned the mindset of our team. I've never questioned the toughness of our team. I've never questioned the [competitiveness] of our team. Look, this game we play is hard. It's not easy. There are some times that you have to fight back after a tough loss, but I told the team last night we've got to handle hard well, and I thought our guys did that today."

On how he feels about how his team responded to his message about doing hard well:

"Look, it's positive. I think when we have faced some adversity, I think our guys are generally respondent. We knew our backs were against the wall and we knew that if we didn't take care of business today, that it didn't matter what happened anywhere else. We knew that we had to win this game, and I think our guys had the mindset that we were coming in here to win. And that's what they did."

On safety Johnathan Abram's performance:

"I thought he played really well. I was extremely proud of him, happy for him. The way that he played — great effort play on the strip to cause the fumble that Demario (Davis) recovered. There [were] a number of things he did well, obviously that play stands out, but here's a guy that's been kind of on the practice squad, then he's on the roster. (He) probably hadn't gotten as many opportunities as he would like, but he's one of the ones that's got probably the most time on the iPad in terms of studying what the opponents are doing. He works extremely hard at it, and he got his opportunity, and he performed well."

On what went into the decision of Abram playing:

"Well I think… look, primarily it was because we had a rookie player that missed the early part of the week practice and I think, particularly for a young player, I think you've got to practice to be able to play and play well. And look, it doesn't really matter how he gets the opportunity, it's about taking advantage of the opportunity and I thought he did a good job of that."

On tight end Juwan Johnson's performance:

"I thought he played really well today. Here's another guy that… look, we've had a number of guys that have kind of gotten challenged a little bit, and they've responded to the challenge. Juwan Johnson being one of them. I think the last couple of weeks Juwan has really responded to it and performed well. Obviously, the touchdown was a big play in the game. The third down catch down the middle of the field was a huge play in the game — it changes field position. He catches the boot, I guess it was the fourth quarter there, and gets us in some good field position, so I thought he played well. I thought he played through a little bit of a shoulder injury and came back out and played and competed, so I was really proud of him."

On the first half being the best the team has played collectively on both sides of the ball:

"Yeah, look, it has been a long season, so I think there's been some times where I feel like our team has played really well in a lot of spurts. But yeah, I do. I feel like that was all three phases, I think, that contributed to us being able to get out to that lead in the first half."

On quarterback Derek Carr taking a different approach:

"Well, I think A, he' s feeling a little bit better. Obviously, he's had a couple of things that have nagged him throughout the season, and I think he's probably… look, nobody is 100% healthy at this time of the year, but I think he's closer to that now than maybe where he was a month or a month-and-a-half ago. So yeah, I think he's been performing much better over the last month or six weeks of the season. I think a lot of that is health related."

On if the team's performance today is in line with his expectations for the team:

"Still not perfect, but it's been improved. We're guaranteed one more opportunity to go and prove it a little bit more and that's what we're going to focus on."

On cornerback Alontae Taylor's performance today:

"Alontae was awesome today, really. Again, that's the enjoyment that I get out of coaching – when the guy hits a rough patch and you challenge him. Look, he got benched. That's hard, that's hard to take [but] he responded the right way. You guys asked me, 'How is he going to respond?' I think he responded the right way. I think he did that today, so I was extremely proud of him."

On the use of tight ends today:

"The fact that we used the tight ends says we felt like there was something maybe we could hopefully take advantage of. And again, look you never know exactly how the game is going to play out. I mean, we kind of have an idea of what they may try to do and yet we don't have a contract with them, they can kind of do whatever they want to do and we have to be able to react to it. In this game, there are some things that I think that they were trying to do to obviously take away some of our receivers. So, the tight ends played a little bit of a bigger role – specifically, Juwan (Johnson)."

On Johnson's confidence:

"You guys have heard this because I got it from one of my mentors, but confidence is born from demonstrated ability. That's the same thing for us as coaches – when we see you do it, we have more confidence that you can do it again. When you as a player see yourself do it, you have more confidence that you can do it again. So, I think all of those things work together. But yeah, certainly we have confidence in him and throwing him the football."

On Alvin Kamara's injury:

"Yeah, so he sprained his ankle... I think it was on the sideline over there, in the first half right before the end of the half, when he got tackled on their sideline over there. (He) kind of came in, got it looked at, came out after the half to try to test it out, and just didn't feel like he was going to be able to be functional enough to help us win."

On if it was a high-ankle sprain:

"I don't know that. I know it's an ankle sprain, I haven't gotten into all of the details as to what it is."

On the players that got pulled out for knee injuries:

"Nephi (Sewell) has a pretty significant knee injury that he's going to miss significant time with. Landon (Young), I think it's the same knee he hurt earlier in the training camp, so very similar situation with him. I have to get all my injury report, but I know that was a couple that were pretty significant."

On Cameron Ervin stepping in and replacing Landon Young:

"Obviously, when you're watching the offense, it's much more difficult to see everything that's happening inside. Usually, if I don't hear his name being said, then I'm assuming he's doing some pretty decent things. I didn't hear his name (being) called out a lot so, nothing stood out to me like, 'Ah, that was not good.' So, I'm assuming that he at least stepped in and did a decent job."

On the key to slowing down the Buccaneers offense:

"The biggest thing for this game was we had to win the line of scrimmage. We had to win the line of scrimmage on offense, we had to win the line of scrimmage on defense. Our OL and our DL had to play well for us for us to have a chance to win this game. Like I said earlier, it wasn't perfect, but I thought, overall, we were able to make enough plays up-front on both sides of the ball to do enough to win the line of scrimmage, to give ourselves a chance to win."

