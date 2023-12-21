New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Los Angeles Rams | 2023 NFL Week 16

3. ROLL WITH IT: Carr is healthy and coming off his best game as a Saint – 23 for 28 for 218 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. It was the kind of performance that made him want to get back on the field as soon as possible, and Thursday is as soon as possible. Carr hasn't had a full complement of offensive weapons for a while, but New Orleans might welcome back receiver Chris Olave this week, after he missed Sunday's game nursing an ankle injury. Having Olave on the field with Rashid Shaheed would open up things a bit more offensively for New Orleans, but it's also notable that 10 receivers combined for the 23 catches against New York.

4. BACK ON TRACK? It's probably premature to declare the Saints' run defense fixed after holding the Giants to 60 yards on 16 carries, but it was a more-than-welcome sight to see after eight consecutive opponents had rushed for at least 113 yards. It needs to be some replica of that Thursday, because the Rams' Kyren Williams has rushed for 953 yards (fourth-most in the league) and eight touchdowns on 186 carries in just 10 games, including 655 yards in the last five games (131 per game). Saints linebacker Demario Davis almost single-handedly took New York's Saquon Barkley (nine carries for 14 yards) out of Sunday's game. Davis will have to be that guy again against the downhill-running Williams.