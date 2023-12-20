Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 16 at Los Angeles Rams

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
The Saints conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|DE
|Isaiah Foskey
|Quadricep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Carl Granderson
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DE
|Payton Turner*
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Out
*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|DB
|Tre Tomlinson
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|OL
|Joe Noteboom
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|T
|Rob Havenstein
|Groin
|LP
|FP
|FP
|DB
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Groin
|LP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Ronnie Rivers*
|Knee
|FP
|FP
*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.