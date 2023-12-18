Game Preview: Saints vs. Rams - 2023 NFL Week 16

THE LAST MEETING

The Saints (4-7) used a two-quarterback system (Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill) to wake up their offense and score their most points since a 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders three weeks ago. Dalton threw three touchdown passes, including a 53-yarder to rookie sensation Chris Olave, and finished a very efficient 21 of 25 for 260 yards. Hill carried the ball nine times for 52 yards and was one of three passing for 14 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara had a solid game as well, carrying the ball 12 times for 42 yards and catching four passes for 47 yards. He passed 9,000 career yards from scrimmage in the game.