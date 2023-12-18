Game Preview: Saints vs. Rams - 2023 NFL Week 16

WEEK 16 · Thu 12/21 · 7:15 PM CST
Saints
New Orleans Saints
AT
Rams
Los Angeles Rams
SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
RAMS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
Coming off a 24-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints (7-7) will play at the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football. The Rams lead the all-time regular season series 42-34. New Orleans is looking for their first road win at the Rams since 2009 and for their first road win on Thursday Night Football since 2019.
The Saints are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their Week 17 opponent, for first place in the NFC South and also tied with three other 7-7 clubs, including the Rams, in the thick of the Wild Card playoff race.
RAMS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints and Rams have played 76 times in the regular season with Los Angeles holding a 42-34 edge, while the clubs have split two playoff contests. Former longtime foes in the NFC West, the Saints have played only the Atlanta Falcons (108) and the San Francisco 49ers (78) more often than the Rams.
In the 76 regular meetings of the series between the Saints and Rams there has been:
- 1,588 points scored by New Orleans, 1,732 allowed.
- A seven-game New Orleans winning streak from 1990-93.
- Two three-game New Orleans winning streaks in contests played at the Superdome from 1985-87 and 1990-92.
- 41 games decided by double-digits.
- Ten games decided by 21 or more points.
- 34 games decided by eight points or less.
- One 31-point win by New Orleans.
- A 31-point loss by New Orleans.
THE LAST MEETING
New Orleans Saints 27, Los Angeles Rams 20; Nov. 20, 2022 - Week 11 @ Caesars Superdome - The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
The Saints (4-7) used a two-quarterback system (Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill) to wake up their offense and score their most points since a 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders three weeks ago. Dalton threw three touchdown passes, including a 53-yarder to rookie sensation Chris Olave, and finished a very efficient 21 of 25 for 260 yards. Hill carried the ball nine times for 52 yards and was one of three passing for 14 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara had a solid game as well, carrying the ball 12 times for 42 yards and catching four passes for 47 yards. He passed 9,000 career yards from scrimmage in the game.
It was the 400th regular season win in franchise history. 🔎FULL GAME RECAP
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
RAMS vs. SAINTS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2023 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Rams
|Record
|7-7
|7-7
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.1 (12t)
|23.4 (9)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.1 (6)
|22.1 (19)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|334.5 (14)
|357.2 (9)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|103.2 (19)
|121.3 (11)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|231.3 (16)
|235.9 (11)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|311.9 (11)
|336.9 (18)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|126.4 (25)
|110.8 (14)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|185.4 (6)
|226.1 (21)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.3 (23)
|17.8 (31)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|12.4 (5)
|6.8 (28)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+5 (8t)
|-2 (18t)
|Penalties
|85
|81
|Penalty Yards
|780
|659
|Opp. Penalties
|86
|90
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|637
|823
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2022 Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams on November 20, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.