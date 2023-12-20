Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints offense hope to be syncing at right time

"It's been clicking for us. Everyone is on the same page, everyone is doing their job. That sounds so cliché, but that's a big part of it. Everybody just does their job, is at the right spot when you need them, the quarterback getting the ball to them – all those things.

"It's been a lot of fun, it's been nice to see what it can be and what we're hoping to improve on, also. Everybody is doing their job at a high level, and that's what it takes to win, especially late in an NFL season."

Carr is coming off his best game as a Saint (23 of 28 for 218 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions), and has led a red zone push in which the Saints have scored nine touchdowns in their last 10 trips to the red zone over the last three games.

In those games, he has five red zone touchdown passes (three to tight end Jimmy Graham ) and six overall, the sixth being a 23-yarder to tight end Juwan Johnson. On the red zone drives, Carr has completed 7 of 8 passes for 38 yards and the five touchdowns.

He said the unit can continue to improve.

"Really, everything," he said. "We can start better on our first drives. I think our second drives have been good, third drive we get going. There's some things there we can do better.

"We can always improve on third down (39.1 percent this season), that's going to be tough no matter who you're playing. We can always improve there.

"For me, just you're feeling better, the timing is better, guys are in there that you're used to and all that stuff – the accuracy and the efficiency. Those things that, until I'm done playing football, are things that we can always improve on."

For this game, the improvement will have to come in a short week that includes a long trip.

"I've had games like, you're really frustrated after the game and I'm like, I'm glad I don't have to wait until Sunday. And then also after a good game that we have as a team, you're like, can we play today?" Carr said. "You want to get back out there because you feel good.