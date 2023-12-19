Ways to Watch: Saints at Rams | 2023 NFL Week 16

SAINTS VS. RAMS GAME PREVIEW
Coming off a 24-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints (7-7) will play at the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) at So-Fi Stadium on Thursday Night Football. The Rams lead the all-time regular season series 42-34. New Orleans is looking for their first road win at the Rams since 2009 and for their first road win on Thursday Night Football since 2019.
The Saints are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their Week 17 opponent, for the first place in the NFC South and also tied with three other 7-7 clubs, including the Rams, in the thick of the Wild Card playoff race.
The Saints and Rams have played 76 times in the regular season with Los Angeles holding a 42-34 edge, while the clubs have split two playoff contests. Former longtime foes in the NFC West, the Saints have played only the Atlanta Falcons (108) and the San Francisco 49ers (78) more often than the Rams.
