Ways to Watch: Saints at Rams | 2023 NFL Week 16

How to watch, listen and live stream Thursday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams for December 21, 2023

Dec 19, 2023 at 09:29 AM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis celebrates during the Saints Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

SAINTS VS. RAMS GAME PREVIEW

Coming off a 24-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints (7-7) will play at the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) at So-Fi Stadium on Thursday Night Football. The Rams lead the all-time regular season series 42-34. New Orleans is looking for their first road win at the Rams since 2009 and for their first road win on Thursday Night Football since 2019.

The Saints are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their Week 17 opponent, for the first place in the NFC South and also tied with three other 7-7 clubs, including the Rams, in the thick of the Wild Card playoff race.

The Saints and Rams have played 76 times in the regular season with Los Angeles holding a 42-34 edge, while the clubs have split two playoff contests. Former longtime foes in the NFC West, the Saints have played only the Atlanta Falcons (108) and the San Francisco 49ers (78) more often than the Rams.

WATCH SAINTS VS. RAMS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: PRIME VIDEO (WDSU 6 locally)

  • Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. RAMS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)

National radio: Westwood One

  • Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Mike Golic (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

STREAM SAINTS VS. RAMS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. RAMS GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Rams for 2023 NFL Week 16, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

