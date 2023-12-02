New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Detroit Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13

1. STRIKE GOLD IN THE RED: The Saints were 0 for 5 in the red zone in a 24-15 loss to Atlanta, including two turnovers that the Falcons turned into touchdowns. Nothing could be more elemental than the need to score touchdowns in the red zone or, failing that, at least not committing turnovers to ensure points won't be scored. Quarterback Derek Carr's efficiency has been up and down inside the 20-yard line, and the Saints were effective for a stretch when they simply chose to run the ball in that area. Leaning on Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill isn't a bad choice anyway, but it might be even better if New Orleans is without two of its top three receivers (Rashid Shaheed and Michael Thomas). The problem is, it becomes complicated and more difficult to run if a penalty is committed. So, clean line play and accuracy in the passing game could help solve the issue, and the possible utilization of tight end Jimmy Graham may be essential. Graham has been inactive in four straight games, but he's a big target whom the Saints signed largely on the belief that he could help in the red zone. And if there's a game to get it straightened out, this is the opponent. Detroit has the third-worst red zone defense (68.5 percent) in the NFL and has been a susceptible partner for opponents.