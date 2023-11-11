New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Minnesota | 2023 NFL Week 10

The NFC South Division-leading New Orleans Saints (5-4) have won two straight entering Sunday's game against the Vikings (5-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and aside from a 34-0 win over the Patriots on Oct. 8, New Orleans hasn't again approached the complete performance it seeks.

Will it happen Sunday on the road? Here are a few things that would help:

1. RUSH LANE DISCIPLINE: Mobile quarterbacks have been the bane of existence for the Saints’ defense, and it will see another one in Minnesota's Josh Dobbs. Dobbs was traded to Minnesota on Oct. 31, had his first practice the next day, was pressed into duty due to injury four days later and led the Vikings to a 31-28, comeback victory over the Falcons by completing 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions, and rushing for 66 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. He earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week, and it's the threat of the run that may be most concerning for New Orleans, which allowed 70 rushing yards on eight carries to Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent on Sunday. Playing man-to-man in the secondary is a contributor – cornerbacks with their back turned to the play can't help much on scrambles – but just as much, rushers staying in their rush lanes is paramount. Dobbs will have to be boxed in better than the Saints have done in the previous four games, and that responsibility mainly could lie with defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson.