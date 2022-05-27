Safety Tyrann Mathieu's presence felt at first OTAs with New Orleans Saints

"I'm seeing a guy that comes to work every day as a pro, and that's what I like about him," Allen said. "That's what I thought coming in, that's what he's shown me in the first three days.

"It's hard to come in and say a guy's a leader for you when he's been here for three days. I think he's got those qualities, and really, I can see with the way that he comes and does his job, that if people follow that example, I think that's going to benefit us."

New Orleans definitely expects to benefit on the field.

Arguably the most productive three-season stretch of his career has been the most recent three, when he had half of his 26 career interceptions, two of his three interceptions returned for touchdowns and twice was named first-team All-Pro.

It's the kind of production that Mathieu hopes to carry over to New Orleans.

"It's all about ball production," he said. "A lot of times when I'm watching the tape, it's a lot of plays out there that you can make. So it's all about just getting the grasp of the defense, understanding how your coach wants you to see it and play it. And then from there, just kind of letting your personality show and your instincts take over."

The personality the Saints are seeing so far includes one that wouldn't allow Mathieu to skip voluntary work. Even though the veteran assuredly could study and get up to speed without being physically present, the choice was easy for him.