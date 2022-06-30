2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Safeties

Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position.
2021 New Orleans Saints roster: Safeties
Tyrann Mathieu signed a deal to return home and play for the Saints in the offseason. This will be Mathieu's fourth team since entering the NFL in 2013 as a third-round pick by Arizona. He then went on to play for the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl. Last season with Kansas City, he had 76 tackles, one sack, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and one touchdown.
Marcus Maye signed a deal to become a Saint in the 2022 offseason after spending the last five years with the New York Jets. The veteran played in six games in 2021 but still had 46 tackles, one sack, and two passes defended. Maye comes in to a safety unit that has experienced a lot of turnover in the offseason with the departure of Marcus Williams and the retirement of Malcolm Jenkins.
Smoke Monday signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent following a four-year college career with the Auburn Tigers. In his senior season, Monday had 63 tackles, two sacks, five passes defended, one interception, and one touchdown. The energetic safety will be looking to bolster the defensive backfield in 2022.
Safety Daniel Sorensen signed with New Orleans in the offseason after spending the last eight years with the Chiefs. The nine-year veteran played in all 17 games for Kansas City last season, posting 51 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and one touchdown.