Saints agree to terms with safety Daniel Sorensen

Sorensen, entering his ninth NFL season, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs out of Brigham Young University

Mar 25, 2022 at 03:05 PM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent safety Daniel Sorensen on Friday, March 25, 2022. Check out Daniel in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his eight NFL seasons.

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent S ﻿Daniel Sorensen﻿. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Sorensen, entering his ninth NFL season, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs out of Brigham Young University in 2014. In eight seasons in Kansas City, he has played in 111 regular season games with 39 starts, posting career totals of 378 tackles (288 solo), 4.5 sacks for a loss of 38 yards, 12 interception returns for 253 yards with four touchdowns, 33 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 29 special teams stops, one coverage fumble recovery and one blocked field goal. Sorensen has played in 15 playoff contests with ten starts and has posted 77 tackles (49 solo), a 24-yard interception return, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one coverage stop.

Daniel Sorensen

# DB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 208 lbs
  • College: BYU

A 6-2, 208-pound Colton, Calif. native, Sorensen played in all 17 regular season contests with seven starts in 2021 and posted 51 tackles (40 solo), one sack, two interceptions, including a 75-yard return for a touchdown and eight passes defensed. In three playoff contests, he posted 14 tackles (eight solo).

As a four-year letterman at BYU, Sorensen appeared in 51 games, recording 211 tackles (122 solo), one sack, eight interceptions returned for 81 yards and one touchdown, a school-record 23 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

