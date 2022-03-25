Saints agree to terms with safety Daniel Sorensen

Sorensen, entering his ninth NFL season, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs out of Brigham Young University in 2014. In eight seasons in Kansas City, he has played in 111 regular season games with 39 starts, posting career totals of 378 tackles (288 solo), 4.5 sacks for a loss of 38 yards, 12 interception returns for 253 yards with four touchdowns, 33 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 29 special teams stops, one coverage fumble recovery and one blocked field goal. Sorensen has played in 15 playoff contests with ten starts and has posted 77 tackles (49 solo), a 24-yard interception return, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one coverage stop.