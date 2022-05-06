Best quotes from Tyrann Mathieu's introductory press conference

"The Saints were really the only visit that I went on. I think from the get-go I knew where I wanted to be. From there, it is all about everything coming together and aligning, and so like I said I am sure there were a lot of people that were praying for me and rooting for me, and it just feels good to see it all kind of come together. I've kind of been manifesting this for awhile now. A lot of former teammates know this, but just to have this opportunity means a lot to me."