2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Las Vegas Raiders

Jul 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The New Orleans Saints will host Las Vegas at noon Sunday, Oct. 30 on CBS. The two clubs met in 2020 where the Raiders handed the Saints a 34-24 loss. The game was the first home game for Las Vegas in Allegiant Stadium.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 8 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders:

Head Coach: Josh McDaniels

Quarterback: Derek Carr

2021 record: 10-7, second in AFC West

Most recent regular season matchup: Monday, Sep. 22, 2020 - Raiders 34, Saints 24

Raiders-Saints series record: Raiders lead 7-6-1

2021 season recap:

Following a tumultuous 2021 season that saw Coach Jon Gruden fired, the Raiders have seemed to right the ship over the offseason. Under new Coach Josh McDaniels, who has Super Bowl experience from his time with the New England Patriots as their offensive coordinator, quarterback Derek Carr and new weapon Davante Adams will be looking to compete in a rugged division.

Notable Raiders roster additions:

Notable Raiders roster losses:

