Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

Saints will face division rival Panthers in Week 3 and Week 18

Jul 07, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Opponent-Profile-2022-CAR

The New Orleans Saints will visit the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, while hosting their division rival in Week 18. In 2021, New Orleans and Carolina split the season series with each team winning its home games. The Panthers struggled for the rest of the season, though, and they ultimately finished 5-12, earning them last place in the division.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 3 and Week 18 opponent, the Carolina Panthers:

Gallery-Matt-Rhule-photo
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Carolina Panthers

Coach: Matt Rhule

Quarterback: Sam Darnold / Baker Mayfield

2021 record: 5-12, fourth in NFC South

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Jan 2, 2022 - Saints 18, Panthers 10

Panthers-Saints series record: Saints lead 29-26-0

Related Links

Gallery-panthers-qbs-photo
Chris Carlson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

2021 season recap:

The Panthers finished with five wins for the third year in a row in 2021, placing them at the bottom of the NFC South. After adding Sam Darnold last season, the Panthers may be sending a signal that they're ready for a change by drafting Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft as well as trading for Baker Mayfield later in the offseason. As of now, the belief is that Darnold and Mayfield will compete to see who will start, but Corral will be waiting in the wings.

Notable Panthers roster additions:

Notable Panthers roster losses:

Quick links:
Saints Single Game Tickets | Saints Suites | Saints Season Tickets | Join the Saints Season Tickets Waitlist | How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

Related Content

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints will face division rival in Week 2 and Week 13

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Saints will face arch-rival Falcons in Week 1 and Week 15

news

New Orleans Saints finalize 2022 preseason schedule

Saints will face the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers

news

Saints-Chargers preseason week three tilt at Caesars Superdome scheduled for Aug. 27

Preseason finale will kick off at 7 p.m.

news

Saints-Texans preseason week one tilt scheduled for Aug. 13

Opening preseason game will kick off at 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Lineup three prime-time games and an eight-game Caesars Superdome home slate that features both Super Bowl LVI participants

news

Three nationally televised games, trip to London key features of New Orleans Saints 2022 schedule

Saints also will play host to both 2021 Super Bowl teams

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 home opener scheduled for September 18 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2 division game between Saints and Bucs scheduled for noon kick-off on FOX

news

2022 NFL Schedule to be released Thursday, May 12

'Schedule Release '22' Show on NFL Network airs Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

news

Flashback: Best of Saints Fan Photos during the 2021 NFL Season

A collection of the best Saints fan photos on the road and in the Caesars Superdome

news

New Orleans top market for 'Sunday Night Football' ratings for fourth consecutive season

It was the seventh time in the past 12 seasons that the Crescent City had best ratings

Advertising