2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

2021 season recap:

The Panthers finished with five wins for the third year in a row in 2021, placing them at the bottom of the NFC South. After adding Sam Darnold last season, the Panthers may be sending a signal that they're ready for a change by drafting Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft as well as trading for Baker Mayfield later in the offseason. As of now, the belief is that Darnold and Mayfield will compete to see who will start, but Corral will be waiting in the wings.