2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

The New Orleans Saints will start the season with a visit to the Atlanta Falcons at noon Sunday, Sep. 11 on Fox. New Orleans will host Atlanta in Week 15 at a date and time to be determined. The Saints split the series in 2021 with their arch-rivals, losing 27-25 Week 9 and winning 30-20 in Week 18.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 1 and Week 15 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Atlanta Falcons
Coach: Arthur Smith
Quarterback: Marcus Mariota/Desmond Ridder
2021 record: 7-10, third in NFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, January 9, 2022 - Saints 30, Falcons 20
Falcons-Saints series record: Falcons lead 54-52-0
2021 season recap:
2021 did not go as planned for the Falcons. Star wide receiver Calvin Ridley sat for the majority of the season due to personal reasons, and then he was suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season for breaking the NFL's rules against gambling. Then, after finishing the season third in the NFC South at 7-10, the Falcons traded quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. The Falcons have some hope, though, in talented young players like Desmond Ridder, who will compete for a starting job, and Drake London, who is expected to be a key receiver.
Notable Falcons roster additions:
- Quarterback - Desmond Ridder (NFL Draft)
- Wide receiver - Drake London (NFL Draft)
- Quarterback - Marcus Mariota (Las Vegas Raiders)
Notable Falcons roster losses:
- Quarterback - Matt Ryan (Indianapolis Colts)
- Running back - Mike Davis (Baltimore Ravens)
- Tight end - Hayden Hurst (Cincinnati Bengals)