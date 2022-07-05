2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

2021 season recap:

2021 did not go as planned for the Falcons. Star wide receiver Calvin Ridley sat for the majority of the season due to personal reasons, and then he was suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season for breaking the NFL's rules against gambling. Then, after finishing the season third in the NFC South at 7-10, the Falcons traded quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. The Falcons have some hope, though, in talented young players like Desmond Ridder, who will compete for a starting job, and Drake London, who is expected to be a key receiver.