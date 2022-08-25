Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Will quarterback Jameis Winston play in New Orleans Saints preseason finale?

He wants to play, but caution may win out

Aug 25, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

The guess-o-meter is high for the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome.

Which frontline players for the New Orleans Saints will play? A handful? Ten? None?

Speculating is half the fun.

SAINTS VS. CHARGERS FIRST QUARTER:

Jameis Winston wants to play, looks ready to play, is willing to play. I don't think he'll play. He probably has lobbied for a series or two, and missing the joint practices against Green Bay helps his case for wanting live snaps. But does he really, really need the work? Is the risk worth the possible reward? I don't think so, but Winston is a persuasive guy so maybe, just maybe, he gets on the field. Even if he does, it won't be long before he gives way to Ian Book. Running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II, receiver Michael Thomas, defensive end Cameron Jordan, linebacker Demario Davis, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety Tyrann Mathieu, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, left tackle James Hurst and receiver Jarvis Landry are among those I don't expect to see. But, we'll see. Rookie Trevor Penning again opens at left tackle, even though Penning already has played a ton of snaps, because his education is ongoing and the work has proven to be highly beneficial. The rest of the starting offensive line – left guard Andrus Peat, center Erik McCoy, right guard Calvin Throckmorton and right tackle Lewis Kidd – help provide the protection, briefly. Tony Jones Jr.  is at running back.

Related Links

SAINTS VS. CHARGERS SECOND QUARTER:

Starters are off the field after a series or two. Book is in at quarterback, and maybe Abram Smith is handling the running back chores. I'd assume rookie receiver Chris Olave started and is out, and there isn't much use putting Deonte Harty and Tre'Quan Smith to the hazard, so Dai'Jean Dixon, Kawaan Baker and Rashid Shaheed are in the mix at receiver. On defense, Nephi Sewell started at linebacker and might still be on the field, alongside Jon Bostic. Eric Wilson, who had a hand in two turnovers so far, is in soon. If Paulson Adebo and Bradley Roby started at cornerback, they definitely have been long gone by now, so Brian Allen and DaMarcus Fields are in coverage. Payton Turner may still be getting reps on the defensive line, but more likely Tanoh Kpassagnon and Taco Charlton could be on the ends, Malcolm Roach and Albert Huggins at tackle. Justin Evans could be playing safety, and he has been able to turn some heads during training camp and preseason games.

SAINTS VS. CHARGERS THIRD QUARTER:

Book is going to finish the game at quarterback. Receiver-turned-running back Kirk Merritt gets a healthy opportunity to show what he can do at his new position. Dixon, Baker and Shaheed getting long looks, lots of snaps at receiver. Lucas Krull and J.P. Holtz are the tight ends to finish out the quarter and game. Bostic might be off the field at linebacker, but Wilson might still be there with Andrew Dowell. The offensive line only goes so deep, so maybe Nick Martin is at center and Derrick Kelly II is playing tackle by now.

SAINTS VS. CHARGERS FOURTH QUARTER:

Not sure if anyone will be so impressive as to claim a roster spot in this one, but the Saints are looking for a reason to keep Merritt around. He could be a great practice squad candidate, and he may have a chance to stack some numbers late in this one if he has enough patience to wait for holes to develop, and if this version of the offensive line can help develop those holes. The secondary will be an interesting mix, as will the receivers as Dixon figures to make a last push for the practice squad.

Photos: 2022 Saints Training Camp practice 8/24/22

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
1 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
3 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
4 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
5 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
6 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
7 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
8 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
9 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
10 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
11 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
12 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
13 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
14 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
15 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
16 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
17 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
18 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
19 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
20 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
21 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
22 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
23 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
24 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
25 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
26 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
27 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
28 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
29 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
30 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
31 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
32 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
33 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
34 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
35 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
36 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
37 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
38 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
39 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
40 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
41 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
42 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
43 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
44 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
45 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
46 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
47 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
48 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
49 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
50 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
51 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
52 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
53 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
54 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
55 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
56 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
57 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
58 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
59 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
60 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
61 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
62 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
63 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
64 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
65 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
66 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
67 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
68 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
69 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
70 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
71 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
72 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
73 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
74 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
75 / 75

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Chargers | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 26, 2022

news

Saints vs. Chargers Preseason Week 3 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The Saints and Chargers have played 13 times in the regular season, with the Chargers leading the series 7-6

news

Notes from New Orleans Saints preseason loss to Green Bay Packers

Receiver Chris Olave scored his first NFL touchdown on a 20-yard pass

news

New Orleans Saints see some highs, same lows in 20-10 preseason loss to Green Bay

'Disappointing to see all the penalties, disappointing to see that we turned the ball over for the second consecutive week'

news

Replay of Live Updates - Packers vs. Saints - August 19, 2022 - NFL Preseason Week 2

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 2 game during the 2022 NFL Preseason.

news

Packers vs Saints Game Preview | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2

New Orleans and Green Bay have faced each other in nine preseason exhibitions, with the Packers holding a 7-2 lead

news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Packers | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on August 19, 2022

news

Game recap: Houston Texans beat New Orleans Saints 17-13 in preseason opener

Andy Dalton impressive in lone possession

news

Quarterback Andy Dalton, first-team defense shine for New Orleans Saints in 17-13 loss to Texans in preseason opener

Dalton goes 5 for 5 with TD pass, defense produces two three-and-outs

news

Postgame quotes from Saints Coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Andy Dalton

Allen: 'I saw a lot of things that I really liked out there in the game'

news

Game notes from New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans preseason game

Rookie Abram Smith led the team in rushing

Advertising