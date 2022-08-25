Will quarterback Jameis Winston play in New Orleans Saints preseason finale?

SAINTS VS. CHARGERS FOURTH QUARTER:

Not sure if anyone will be so impressive as to claim a roster spot in this one, but the Saints are looking for a reason to keep Merritt around. He could be a great practice squad candidate, and he may have a chance to stack some numbers late in this one if he has enough patience to wait for holes to develop, and if this version of the offensive line can help develop those holes. The secondary will be an interesting mix, as will the receivers as Dixon figures to make a last push for the practice squad.