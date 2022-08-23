Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Chargers | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3

SAINTS-CHARGERS GAME PREVIEW

Friday in the Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 7 p.m. The Saints worked to improve last week as they participated in joint practices with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping a 20-10 decision in a preseason contest last Friday night. The game reminded the Saints that plenty of work remains in this final preseason contest and three weeks of practice before the Sept. 11 regular season opener at Atlanta.

After spending five days in Green Bay and having the final practice of the preseason in front of fans at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, the focus returns to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for the last week of training camp as the club continues to install its offense and defense.

WATCH SAINTS-CHARGERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: Fox-8 (locally)/Gray TV

Announcers: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb and Jonathan Vilma (analysts) and Erin Summers (sideline).

STREAM SAINTS-CHARGERS ONLINE