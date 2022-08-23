Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Chargers | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 26, 2022

Aug 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM
New Orleans Saints
Brett Duke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

SAINTS-CHARGERS GAME PREVIEW

Friday in the Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 7 p.m. The Saints worked to improve last week as they participated in joint practices with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping a 20-10 decision in a preseason contest last Friday night. The game reminded the Saints that plenty of work remains in this final preseason contest and three weeks of practice before the Sept. 11 regular season opener at Atlanta.

After spending five days in Green Bay and having the final practice of the preseason in front of fans at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, the focus returns to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for the last week of training camp as the club continues to install its offense and defense.

WATCH SAINTS-CHARGERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: Fox-8 (locally)/Gray TV

  • Announcers: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb and Jonathan Vilma (analysts) and Erin Summers (sideline).

STREAM SAINTS-CHARGERS ONLINE

Watch the Saints this preseason on desktop or mobile web via NewOrleansSaints.com or via the Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (analyst), and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS PREGAME REPORT
Catch a gameday preview with Todd Graffagnini and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Chargers for 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

