Saints vs. Chargers Preseason Week 3 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

SAINTS-CHARGERS CONNECTIONS

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi served as an offensive assistant with New Orleans from 2007-13 and from 2016-20, tutoring quarterbacks from 2009-13 and his last five seasons with the club.

Saints Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen prepped at Royal (Simi Valley, Calif.), played at USC from 1998-2001 and was a volunteer assistant for the Trojans in 2002

New Orleans Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach Kris Richard prepped at Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.) HS and was teammates with Nielsen at USC, also serving as a graduate assistant for the Trojans from 2008-09.

New Orleans OL Josh Andrews prepped at Colony (Ontario, Calif.) HS

Saints T Derrick Kelly II and Chargers S Derwin James Jr. and CB Asante Samuel Jr. were college teammates at Florida State University

New Orleans OL Forrest Lamp was a second round draft pick of the Chargers in 2017 and played in 25 games with 18 starts at left guard from 2018-20

Chargers QB Chase Daniel played for the Saints from 2009-12 and in 2017. Daniel and New Orleans TE J.P. Holtz were teammates in Chicago in 2019

New Orleans S Daniel Sorensen prepped at Colton (Calif.) HS, where he earned first-team All-Conference honors, playing both offense and defense

Saints OL Calvin Throckmorton and Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert were college teammates at Oregon

New Orleans WR Marquez Callaway, DT Shy Tuttle and CB Alontae Taylor and Los Angeles WR Joshual Palmer were college teammates at Tennessee

New Orleans Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Los Angeles Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Shane Day and Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill served on the same Miami Dolphins coaching staff

Saints WR Michael Thomas prepped at Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) HS and Taft Charter (Woodland Hills, Calif. HS

Los Angeles K Dustin Hopkins spent the end of the 2014 season on the Saints practice squad and went to training camp with the Black and Gold in 2015

Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone was head coach of the Buffalo Bills when Hopkins was a member of the Bills in 2013 and went to training camp with them in 2014

Chargers TE Gerald Everett played at South Alabama from 2015-16

Saints RB Dwayne Washington prepped at Gahr (Cerritos, Calif.) HS. Washington and Chargers LB Kyle Van Noy were teammates in Detroit from 2016-17

New Orleans WR Kevin White's younger brother Kyzir spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers

Saints DE Cameron Jordan was a college teammate of Los Angeles WR Keenan Allen at the University of California in 2010

Saints WR Chris Olave prepped at Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.) HS after transferring from Eastlake (Chula Vista, Calif.) HS

New Orleans WR/RS Rashid Shaheed prepped at Mt. Carmel (San Diego, Calif.) HS

New Orleans QB Ian Book, RB Tony Jones Jr. , and Los Angeles S Alohi Gilman, LB Drue Tranquill and DE Jerry Tillery, who prepped at Evangel Christian (Shreveport, La.) Academy, were college teammates at Notre Dame

Los Angeles DB Kemon Hall went to training camp with the Saints in 2020

Saints QB Taysom Hill and Sorensen played with Los Angeles CB Michael Davis at Brigham Young

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen tutored Chargers LB Khalil Mack as a rookie in 2014 as head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

Thomas, Saints TE Nick Vannett and Chargers OLB Joey Bosa and C Corey Linsley were college teammates at Ohio State.

Bosa also played with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore with the Buckeyes

Vannett and Los Angeles T Brandon Feiler were teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019

Los Angeles Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent served on the New Orleans coaching staff from 2015-21

Chargers C Will Clapp prepped at Brother Martin HS, played at LSU and was a seventh round draft pick of the Saints in 2018, playing for the club for his first four NFL seasons

Chargers DE Breiden Fehoko played at LSU from 2017-19 and was part of the Tigers' 2020 National Championship winning team

Los Angeles Offensive Assistant Pat White prepped at Daphne, (Al.) HS and served as quarterbacks coach at Alcorn State from 2018-19

Los Angeles Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Jay Rodgers served as a graduate assistant at LSU from 2001-02

Chargers Linebackers Coach Michael Wilhoite served on the New Orleans coaching staff from 2019-20.

Wilhoite was tutored by Richard in 2017 in Seattle when he was defensive coordinator of the Seahawks