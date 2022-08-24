New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston healthy, eager for action

CAMP BREAKS: Wednesday marked the last official training camp practice for the Saints.

"I feel like it's been pretty good. I really do," Coach Dennis Allen said. "The one thing I know is that our guys are competing extremely hard out here every day and we're getting better. We still have a lot of things that we've got to clean up, but overall I think it's been a pretty good camp to this point."

Allen said Friday's preseason finale is a pivotal one for several players.

"There's still a lot of roster spots that are up for grabs and we're still going through the evaluation process," he said. "I think for a number of guys it's going to be extremely important."

BADGERING: Mathieu was one of the standouts in Tuesday's practice, with an interception and a pass breakup. He said he's settling into his role on defense.

"I think all great things take time, it's just me being patient with it," he said. "I've got some good coaches, good teammates so I do feel myself coming alive in the defense, so to speak. Just understanding it from a scheme standpoint, where I'm supposed to be, where my teammates are. It's definitely picking up."

He also sees the trust factor increasing.