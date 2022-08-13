Ways to Watch: Saints at Texans | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 1

SAINTS-TEXANS GAME PREVIEW

On Saturday, August 13, the New Orleans Saints will open their 2022 preseason schedule as they visit the Houston Texans at 7 p.m. CT. It will be New Orleans' first contest of the season, and the first game played under Dennis Allen at the helm.

The Saints and Texans have played five times in the regular season with New Orleans leading the series 3-2. The clubs first met on September 14, 2003 at the Superdome, a 31-10 Saints win, and their most recent matchup was a nail-biting 30-28 victory for New Orleans on Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2019 season. The game ended on a game-winning field goal by Wil Lutz. The preseason series is knotted at 5-5 between the Saints and the Texans, with the Black and Gold taking the last preseason tilt, a 13-0 shutout on August 26, 2017 at the Superdome.