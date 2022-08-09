Texans vs Saints Game Preview | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 1

THE MATCHUP: TEXANS vs. SAINTS 2022 PRESEASON WEEK 1
The New Orleans Saints open the 2022 preseason against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Saturday night, Aug. 13 at 7:00 p.m. CST. This will be the 11th time the Saints and Texans have faced off in the preseason, with the series of exhibitions tied 5-5 and New Orleans leading the regular season series 3-2.
New Orleans will be anxious to open their three-game preseason slate after two-and-a-half weeks of practices, meetings and weight and conditioning workouts under new Head Coach Dennis Allen at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center with the complete focus on improvement from 2021's 9-8 record. The Texans finished 4-13 in 2021 with Saturday night's contest also featuring the debut of Lovie Smith as Houston's head coach.
SAINTS-TEXANS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints and Texans have played five times in the regular season with New Orleans leading the series 3-2. The clubs first met on September 14, 2003 at the Superdome, a 31-10 Saints win. The preseason series is knotted at 5-5 between the Saints and the Texans, with the Black and Gold taking the last preseason tilt, a 13-0 shutout on August 26, 2017 at the Superdome.
THE LAST MEETING
The two teams last met in Week One of the 2019 season on Monday Night Football in the Superdome, with the Saints claiming a 30-28 victory, as QB Drew Brees led a furious fourth-quarter game-winning drive and K Wil Lutz kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. The win improved New Orleans' regular season record against the Texans at the Superdome to 3-0.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS-HOUSTON TEXANS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
League Rankings
|Saints
|Texans
|Record
|9-8
|4-13
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.4 (19)
|16.5 (26t)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.7 (4)
|26.6 (27)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|304.5 (28)
|278.2 (32)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|117.1 (15)
|83.6 (32)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|187.4 (32)
|194.4 (28)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|318.2 (7)
|384.4 (31)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|93.5 (4)
|142.2 (31)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|224.8 (14t)
|242.2 (23)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.6 (14)
|23.4 (10)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|10.0 (8)
|7.2 (7)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+7 (8t)
|+3 (12)
|Penalties
|98
|114
|Penalty Yards
|811
|978
|Opp. Penalties
|89
|89
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|761
|790
SAINTS-PANTHERS CONNECTIONS
RB Mark Ingram II played for the Texans in 2021, before being re-acquired by New Orleans in Week 8.
DT Jaleel Johnson and LB Eric Wilson also enjoyed stints with the Texans in 2021.
Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen played safety at Texas A&M from 1992-95.
Saints S Tyrann Mathieu played for the Texans in 2018.
Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone, Texans Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton and Texans Tight Ends Coach Tim Berberich all served on the same coaching staff for the New York Jets from 2003-05. Marrone also served on the same coaching staff with Texans Safeties Coach Joe Danna for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-20 and Offensive Line Coach George Warhop in 2019.
Texans DL Jerry Hughes played under Marrone, when he was head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14. Marrone tutored Texans G A.J. Cann and WR Chris Conley in Jacksonville
Saints QB Jameis Winston played for Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith as a rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.
Winston, Saints CB P.J. Williams and Houston DB Terrance Brooks were college teammates at Florida State.
CB Bradley Roby played for Houston from 2019-20. Roby played with Houston FB Andy Janovich in Denver from 2016-18.
New Orleans Linebackers Coach Michael Hodges is a San Antonio native who played at Texas A&M.
Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Texans Running Backs Coach Danny Barrett served on the same staff with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-17. Barrett served as Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith's interim head coach at UCF in the final six weeks of the 2015 season.
Rizzi and Danna served on the same Dolphins coaching staff from 2010-11.
Saints WR Jarvis Landry and Texans T Laremy Tunsil were teammates for the Miami Dolphins from 2016-17.
Landry was also teammates with Texans LB Christian Kirksey and TE Pharoah Brown with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Kirksey and Saints LB Demario Davis were Browns teammates in 2016.
Texans DL Jordan Jenkins played with Davis with the Jets in 2017, Saints S Marcus Maye from 2017-20 and G Josh Andrews in 2020. Andrews and Houston LB Kamu Grugier-Hill were teammates with Philadelphia in 2016.
Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano and Houston Wide Receivers/Pass Game Coordinator Ben McDaniels served on the same Tampa Bay staff from 2012-13. Galiano tutored Houston Assistant Special Teams Coach Sean Baker in Tampa Bay in 2012, where he first signed as a college free agent. Baker served as a coaching analyst at LSU in 2020.
New Orleans DE Taco Charlton and Texans DL Maliek Collins were teammates with the Dallas Cowboys from 2017-18.
New Orleans DE Payton Turner prepped at Westside (Houston) HS and played at the University of Houston.
Saints CB Paulson Adebo and Houston QB Davis Mills were college teammates at Stanford.
Houston WR Brandin Cooks was a first round pick of New Orleans in 2014 and played for the Saints from 2014-16. Cooks and Andrews were college teammates at Oregon State.
Saints TE Nick Vannett and Texans T Justin Britt and DL Rasheem Green were teammates in Seattle.
Saints QB Ian Book, RB Tony Jones Jr. and Texans DL Kurt Hinish were teammates at Notre Dame.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara and WR Marquez Callaway played with Houston LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin at Tennessee.
Saints QB Andy Dalton prepped at Katy (Texas) HS and played at TCU, where he was college teammates with Hughes. Dalton and Texans QB Jeff Driskel, who played at Louisiana Tech, were teammates in Cincinnati.
Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon and S Daniel Sorensen played with Conley, Texans CB Eric Murray and DB Steven Nelson in Kansas City from 2017-18.
Saints DL Malcolm Roach played at the University of Texas.
Saints S Justin Evans and C Erik McCoy both played at Texas A&M.
Saints DB DaMarcus Fields played at Texas Tech.
Saints RB Abram Smith played at Baylor, where he played with Texans DB Grayland Arnold.
Texans Offensive Assistant DeNarius McGee is a McComb, Miss. native.
Texans Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Ted White is a Baton Rouge native.
Saints RB Dwayne Washington and Texans TE Darrell Daniels were college teammates at the University of Washington.
Houston's famous Astrodome, located next door to the Texans' NRG Stadium, was used to shelter victims of Hurricane Katrina evacuated from the Louisiana Superdome.