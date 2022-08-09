Texans vs Saints Game Preview | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 1

SAINTS-PANTHERS CONNECTIONS

RB Mark Ingram II played for the Texans in 2021, before being re-acquired by New Orleans in Week 8.

DT Jaleel Johnson and LB Eric Wilson also enjoyed stints with the Texans in 2021.

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen played safety at Texas A&M from 1992-95.

Saints S Tyrann Mathieu played for the Texans in 2018.

Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone, Texans Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton and Texans Tight Ends Coach Tim Berberich all served on the same coaching staff for the New York Jets from 2003-05. Marrone also served on the same coaching staff with Texans Safeties Coach Joe Danna for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-20 and Offensive Line Coach George Warhop in 2019.

Texans DL Jerry Hughes played under Marrone, when he was head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14. Marrone tutored Texans G A.J. Cann and WR Chris Conley in Jacksonville

Saints QB Jameis Winston played for Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith as a rookie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.

Winston, Saints CB P.J. Williams and Houston DB Terrance Brooks were college teammates at Florida State.

CB Bradley Roby played for Houston from 2019-20. Roby played with Houston FB Andy Janovich in Denver from 2016-18.

New Orleans Linebackers Coach Michael Hodges is a San Antonio native who played at Texas A&M.

Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Texans Running Backs Coach Danny Barrett served on the same staff with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-17. Barrett served as Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith's interim head coach at UCF in the final six weeks of the 2015 season.

Rizzi and Danna served on the same Dolphins coaching staff from 2010-11.

Saints WR Jarvis Landry and Texans T Laremy Tunsil were teammates for the Miami Dolphins from 2016-17.

Landry was also teammates with Texans LB Christian Kirksey and TE Pharoah Brown with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Kirksey and Saints LB Demario Davis were Browns teammates in 2016.

Texans DL Jordan Jenkins played with Davis with the Jets in 2017, Saints S Marcus Maye from 2017-20 and G Josh Andrews in 2020. Andrews and Houston LB Kamu Grugier-Hill were teammates with Philadelphia in 2016.

Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano and Houston Wide Receivers/Pass Game Coordinator Ben McDaniels served on the same Tampa Bay staff from 2012-13. Galiano tutored Houston Assistant Special Teams Coach Sean Baker in Tampa Bay in 2012, where he first signed as a college free agent. Baker served as a coaching analyst at LSU in 2020.

New Orleans DE Taco Charlton and Texans DL Maliek Collins were teammates with the Dallas Cowboys from 2017-18.

New Orleans DE Payton Turner prepped at Westside (Houston) HS and played at the University of Houston.

Saints CB Paulson Adebo and Houston QB Davis Mills were college teammates at Stanford.

Houston WR Brandin Cooks was a first round pick of New Orleans in 2014 and played for the Saints from 2014-16. Cooks and Andrews were college teammates at Oregon State.

Saints TE Nick Vannett and Texans T Justin Britt and DL Rasheem Green were teammates in Seattle.

Saints QB Ian Book, RB Tony Jones Jr. and Texans DL Kurt Hinish were teammates at Notre Dame.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara and WR Marquez Callaway played with Houston LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin at Tennessee.

Saints QB Andy Dalton prepped at Katy (Texas) HS and played at TCU, where he was college teammates with Hughes. Dalton and Texans QB Jeff Driskel, who played at Louisiana Tech, were teammates in Cincinnati.

Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon and S Daniel Sorensen played with Conley, Texans CB Eric Murray and DB Steven Nelson in Kansas City from 2017-18.

Saints DL Malcolm Roach played at the University of Texas.

Saints S Justin Evans and C Erik McCoy both played at Texas A&M.

Saints DB DaMarcus Fields played at Texas Tech.

Saints RB Abram Smith played at Baylor, where he played with Texans DB Grayland Arnold.

Texans Offensive Assistant DeNarius McGee is a McComb, Miss. native.

Texans Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Ted White is a Baton Rouge native.

Saints RB Dwayne Washington and Texans TE Darrell Daniels were college teammates at the University of Washington.