Expect to see lots of quarterback Ian Book in New Orleans Saints preseason opener

THIRD QUARTER: SAINTS vs. TEXANS

More Book. Expect him to play at least half the quarter, maybe even the entire quarter. Receiver combination could be Kevin White, Kirk Merritt, Dai'Jean Dixon. Merritt and Dixon have been impressive in camp; White could use a good showing at the position in preseason games. Ozigbo probably is still in at running back, depending on how the snaps went for Jones early, to give him a few more reps before he subs out. Fan fave Lucas Krull has snaps at tight end, and offensive line unit includes Ethan Greenidge and Nick Martin (who played majority of first half). Penning plays most of the first half and maybe leaks into the third quarter. Abram Smith comes in at running back before the quarter ends. Plenty of snaps at cornerback for the combination of Vincent Gray, DaMarcus Fields, Quenton Meeks and Jordan Brown.