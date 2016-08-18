USA Football in Partnership with ESPN to Host Youth Coaches Clinic

USA Football will conduct a youth coaches clinic Saturday, August 20, at the New Orleans Saints' training facility. Football coaches across the Gulf South community will attend and receive USA Football instruction. USA Football, a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, trains more high school and youth football coaches combined than any organization in the country.

The New Orleans Saints Youth Programs Department maintains an active presence in the Gulf South community throughout the year. The Saints establish and support several programs that promote the game of football and address the many needs of youth and high school teams. Over 50,000 young people are reached every year through the Saints Youth Program endeavors while almost 700 youth football instructors receive training or serve as liaisons in the Saints outreach to their respective areas.

About USA Football: USA Football (www.usafootball.com) evolves and grows the sport through innovative standards and best practices to advance coach and player development, participation and safety within the fun of the game and its inherent values. As the sport's national governing body and member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players. Follow USA Football at www.facebook.com/usafootball or on Twitter @USAFootball.