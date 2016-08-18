Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

USA Football in Partnership with ESPN to Host Youth Coaches Clinic

Approximately 200 youth coaches expected to attend clinic at the Saints' Training Facility to learn elements of Heads Up Football program

Aug 18, 2016 at 07:14 AM

Saints/USA Football Youth Coaching Clinic

Youth Football Coaches received instruction from Tulane Coach Bob Toledo, high school and veteran youth coaches on May 21

USA Football will conduct a youth coaches clinic Saturday, August 20, at the New Orleans Saints' training facility. Football coaches across the Gulf South community will attend and receive USA Football instruction. USA Football, a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, trains more high school and youth football coaches combined than any organization in the country.

The New Orleans Saints Youth Programs Department maintains an active presence in the Gulf South community throughout the year. The Saints establish and support several programs that promote the game of football and address the many needs of youth and high school teams. Over 50,000 young people are reached every year through the Saints Youth Program endeavors while almost 700 youth football instructors receive training or serve as liaisons in the Saints outreach to their respective areas.

About USA Football: USA Football (www.usafootball.com) evolves and grows the sport through innovative standards and best practices to advance coach and player development, participation and safety within the fun of the game and its inherent values. As the sport's national governing body and member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players. Follow USA Football at www.facebook.com/usafootball or on Twitter @USAFootball.

ESPN Corporate Citizenship: ESPN believes that, at its very best, sports uplift the human spirit. Its corporate citizenship programs use power of sport to positively address society's needs through strategic community investments, cause marketing programs, collaboration with sports organizations and employee volunteerism, while also utilizing its diverse media assets. For more information, go to www.espn.com/citizenship.

