Urban League of Greater New Orleans and Malcolm Jenkins Foundation Team Up To Deliver Scholarship

The Urban League of Greater New Orleans and The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation Team Up To Deliver Life Skills, Mentoring and Scholarship Program Malcolm Jenkins Project R.E.W.A.R.D.S. (Reinforcing Education With Activities, Recreation & Developmental Supports)

While the social need for after-school programming is evident, the need for academic and social interventions is even more pronounced. Less than 60 percent of students who enter public high schools in Orleans Parish successfully complete in four years. Only two percent go on to enroll in college and less than one percent actually graduate from college. In an effort to assist students from under-served communities to remain in school and on track for high school graduation and success in college and beyond, the Urban League of Greater New Orleans and New Orleans Saints player Malcolm Jenkins' foundation are partnering to offer a life skills, mentorship and scholarship program to enhance the Student Life component of the Urban League College Track program. Urban League College Track is an after-school college preparatory program for students in grades 9 – 12. The partnership will create a strong infrastructure to support students while maximizing learning opportunities and educational experiences.

Throughout the program students will learn leadership skills, effective communication, strategic thinking, goal setting, and health and fitness awareness. Life skills will be taught using a combination of creative teaching techniques, including group discussion, intellectual exercises, games, leadership retreats and college tours. "We recognize the powerful influence of a professional athlete who seeks to empower youth with tools necessary for their sustained development and productivity, said Nolan V. Rollins, President & CEO, Urban League of Greater New Orleans. Malcolm Jenkins is that athlete. He is an outstanding and exemplary role model on and off the field. We are proud to partner with The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation on this very important initiative to improve the life chances and personal outcomes for our youth."

As incoming freshmen, Urban League College Track students will be introduced to the core aspects of The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation's program. To encourage students and keep them engaged, the program is designed to deliver progressive rewards yearly. Students who successfully complete the Urban League College Track Student Life program and The Malcolm Jenkins Project R.E.W.A.R.D.S. curriculum will be considered for scholarships. "Our youth today face many adversities and pressures which oftentimes create great challenges. It is my hope that through the work of the Foundation and this partnership, we will help youth overcome barriers to success and reach their full potential," said Malcolm Jenkins, Chairman of the Board,

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation.

For more information on the Urban League College Track Program and the Malcolm Jenkins Project R.E.W.A.R.D.S., contact sburnside@urbanleagueneworleans.org.

About the Urban League of Greater New Orleans

Established in 1910, the Urban League is the nation's oldest and largest community-driven agency devoted to securing economic self-reliance, parity, power and equal rights for African Americans. The Urban League of Greater New Orleans was founded in 1938, and is one of 97 chapters of the National Urban League. The Urban League of Greater New Orleans is dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved communities in New Orleans. Through our Centers of Excellence, the Urban League provides direct services in the areas of education, economic development, social advocacy and policy development. For more information on the Urban League, visit them online at www.urbanleagueneworleans.org.

About Urban League College Track

Urban League College Track (ULCT) is an after-school, college preparatory program that works to increase high school graduation, college eligibility and enrollment, and college completion rates among low-income students in New Orleans. ULCT actively engages students in high quality programming from the summer before ninth grade through college completion. Through a three-tiered approach of direct services, community partnerships, and advocacy, Urban League College Track is working to serve a critical mass of high school students and helping to transform low-income communities into places where college readiness and college graduation are the norm. ULCT partners with community organizations and schools to ensure students' success.