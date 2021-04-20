Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - linebackers

As your New Orleans Saints prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, we take a look at the top 10 ranked players at various positions. The 2021 NFL Draft big board rankings are reflective of Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0 and ESPN's NFL Draft "Best Available" list.
Here are the top 10 ranked draft prospects at linebacker:
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Linebacker | #1 Micah Parsons | Penn State
Overview: Parsons is an inside/outside linebacker prospect possessing an NFL-ready frame and explosive speed that could make him a highly productive talent at the next level. He's most impactful when he's kept clean and allowed to run and chase the action, but carries no physical limitations into the pros. Parsons opted out of the 2020 campaign.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Linebacker | #2 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah | Notre Dame
Overview: It's hard to see Owusu-Koramoah's explosive traits, versatility, and play-making ability on display and not get excited about what is to come. Concerns will be raised about his lack of size and occasional lapses in fundamentals, but neither should detract from his rare potential as a game-changing talent.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Linebacker | #3 Nick Bolton | Missouri
Overview: When you think about strong, forceful inside linebackers, Bolton is the type of player you might be envisioning. He's going to fall below typical NFL starter standards from a size standpoint, but his rugged frame and forceful demeanor help make up for it.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Linebacker | #4 Jabril Cox | LSU
Overview: The only real difference in studying his tape from North Dakota State and LSU is that Cox looks substantially more explosive than everyone else on the field for the Bison. He looks like he fits right in with the athletes at LSU, though. He's extremely fast with verified play-making traits and credentials.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Linebacker | #5 Chazz Surratt | North Carolina
Overview: The tape shows a player who is still very inconsistent and uncertain at diagnosing the action, attacking angles and feeling play development. However, you look up and he's chalked up the stat sheet once again. Surratt's move from quarterback to productive linebacker speaks to his toughness and athletic ability.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Outside Linebacker | #6 Zaven Collins | Tulsa
Overview: Combines rare size and athleticism as a big outside linebacker. Collins is a team-oriented defender willing to plug gaps and spill the action wide for teammates to run down. He's rangy with the burst and length to track and capture his prey from the backside or out on the perimeter.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Outside Linebacker | #7 Azeez Ojulari | Georgia
Overview: Fully grown 3-4 outside linebacker with NFL-ready strength and impressive explosiveness. Ojulari is better in pursuit than he is as an edge setter, but he is quick to slide off a block and either make a tackle or accelerate to pursue in space.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Outside Linebacker | #8 Joseph Ossai | Texas
Overview: Former inside linebacker who has seen his stock rise quickly after a move to a more natural edge position. Ossai's draft grade will require a good deal of projection as he is still raw and inexperienced at his new position. He's long but has some hip tightness that limits his ability to hold the point of attack and bend the edge as a rusher.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Outside Linebacker | #9 Chris Rumph II | Duke
Overview: Rumph is more of a litmus test than a prospect with a defined position. As a 3-4 outside linebacker, teams will worry about his edge-setting power. As a designated pass rusher, teams could have a hard time pinpointing his draft value.
2021 NFL Draft prospects - Outside Linebacker | #10 Baron Browning | Ohio State
Overview: Browning is experienced at both Mike and Sam spots for the Buckeyes with the ability to cover, rush and step downhill against the run. He has very good speed and keeps the motor running, but he's late out of the driveway due to a lack of play recognition and anticipation.