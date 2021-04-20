Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - linebackers

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position

Apr 20, 2021 at 02:40 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Top-10-LB-2560-042021

As your New Orleans Saints prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, we take a look at the top 10 ranked players at various positions. The 2021 NFL Draft big board rankings are reflective of Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0 and ESPN's NFL Draft "Best Available" list.

Here are the top 10 ranked draft prospects at linebacker:

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Linebacker | #1 Micah Parsons | Penn State

Rank
1
CP_TTT_Parsons_Micah_042021
Micah Parsons | Penn State
2019 Season Stats: 52 SOLO | 5.0 SACK | 4 FF

Related Links

Overview: Parsons is an inside/outside linebacker prospect possessing an NFL-ready frame and explosive speed that could make him a highly productive talent at the next level. He's most impactful when he's kept clean and allowed to run and chase the action, but carries no physical limitations into the pros. Parsons opted out of the 2020 campaign.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Linebacker | #2 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah | Notre Dame

Rank
2
CP_TTT_Owusu-Koramoah_Jeremiah_042021
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah | Notre Dame
2020 Season Stats: 41 SOLO | 1.5 SACK | 3 FF

Overview: It's hard to see Owusu-Koramoah's explosive traits, versatility, and play-making ability on display and not get excited about what is to come. Concerns will be raised about his lack of size and occasional lapses in fundamentals, but neither should detract from his rare potential as a game-changing talent.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Linebacker | #3 Nick Bolton | Missouri

Rank
3
CP_TTT_Bolton_042021
Nick Bolton | Missouri
2020 Season Stats: 53 SOLO | 2.0 SACK | 0 FF

Overview: When you think about strong, forceful inside linebackers, Bolton is the type of player you might be envisioning. He's going to fall below typical NFL starter standards from a size standpoint, but his rugged frame and forceful demeanor help make up for it.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Linebacker | #4 Jabril Cox | LSU

Rank
4
CP_TTT_Cox_042021
Jabril Cox | LSU
2020 Season Stats: 37 SOLO | 1.0 SACK | 3 INT

Overview: The only real difference in studying his tape from North Dakota State and LSU is that Cox looks substantially more explosive than everyone else on the field for the Bison. He looks like he fits right in with the athletes at LSU, though. He's extremely fast with verified play-making traits and credentials.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Linebacker | #5 Chazz Surratt | North Carolina

Rank
5
CP_TTT_Suratt_042021
Chazz Surratt | North Carolina
2020 Season Stats: 49 SOLO | 6.0 SACK | 1 FF

Overview: The tape shows a player who is still very inconsistent and uncertain at diagnosing the action, attacking angles and feeling play development. However, you look up and he's chalked up the stat sheet once again. Surratt's move from quarterback to productive linebacker speaks to his toughness and athletic ability. 

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Outside Linebacker | #6 Zaven Collins | Tulsa

Rank
6
CP_TTT_Collins_042021
Zaven Collins | Tulsa
2020 Season Stats: 36 SOLO | 4.0 SACK | 2 FF

Overview: Combines rare size and athleticism as a big outside linebacker. Collins is a team-oriented defender willing to plug gaps and spill the action wide for teammates to run down. He's rangy with the burst and length to track and capture his prey from the backside or out on the perimeter. 

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Outside Linebacker | #7 Azeez Ojulari | Georgia

Rank
7
CP_TTT_Ojulari_Azeez_042021
Azeez Ojulari | Georgia
2020 Season Stats: 22 TKL | 8.5 SACK | 4 FF

Overview: Fully grown 3-4 outside linebacker with NFL-ready strength and impressive explosiveness. Ojulari is better in pursuit than he is as an edge setter, but he is quick to slide off a block and either make a tackle or accelerate to pursue in space.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Outside Linebacker | #8 Joseph Ossai | Texas

Rank
8
CP_TTT_Ossai_042021
Joseph Ossai | Texas
2020 Season Stats: 25 TKL | 5.0 SACK | 3 FF

Overview: Former inside linebacker who has seen his stock rise quickly after a move to a more natural edge position. Ossai's draft grade will require a good deal of projection as he is still raw and inexperienced at his new position. He's long but has some hip tightness that limits his ability to hold the point of attack and bend the edge as a rusher.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Outside Linebacker | #9 Chris Rumph II | Duke

Rank
9
CP_TTT_RumphII_042021
Chris Rumph II | Duke
2020 Season Stats: 25 SOLO | 8.0 SACK | 1 FF

Overview: Rumph is more of a litmus test than a prospect with a defined position. As a 3-4 outside linebacker, teams will worry about his edge-setting power. As a designated pass rusher, teams could have a hard time pinpointing his draft value. 

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Outside Linebacker | #10 Baron Browning | Ohio State

Rank
10
CP_TTT_Browning_042021
Baron Browning | Ohio State
2020 Season Stats: 20 SOLO | 1.0 SACK | 2 FF

Overview: Browning is experienced at both Mike and Sam spots for the Buckeyes with the ability to cover, rush and step downhill against the run. He has very good speed and keeps the motor running, but he's late out of the driveway due to a lack of play recognition and anticipation.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

Related Content

news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - defensive tackle

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - defensive ends

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - offensive guards

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - offensive tackles

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - tight ends 

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

Top Ten Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - wide receivers

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

Top Ten Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - running backs

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

Top Ten Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - quarterbacks

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising