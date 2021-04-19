Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/19/21

The Action Network Matthew Freedman 2021 NFL Mock Draft

"At this point in Round 1, almost anything goes — especially with a team like the Saints, who don't have many glaring weaknesses. But they did part ways with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders this offseason, and Bateman is a worthy replacement. There's a lot to like about Bateman. Before a five-game 2020 campaign in which he had 472 yards, he was an impressive 60-1,219-11 receiving in 2019 as a sophomore."