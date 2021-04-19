Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/19/21

Keep track of the latest 2021 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
ESPN Mel Kiper Jr.'s 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Mel Kiper Jr. has the Saints drafting:
"Collins is a versatile linebacker who was the only FBS player to have at least four sacks and four interceptions last season. He wasn't asked to rush the passer much, but he still got four sacks. He could play outside or middle linebacker for New Orleans. He's a fun defender to watch."
Updated 4/13/21
NFL.com Analyst Maurice Jones-Drew's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Maurice Jones-Drew has the Saints drafting:
"The Saints replace Janoris Jenkins with a young play-maker offering a high IQ and NFL pedigree. Expect Samuel to contribute from the jump."
Updated 4/13/21
NBC Sports John Daigle's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
John Daigle has the Saints drafting:
"Toney would step right into Emmanuel Sanders' previous role since the former played 71 percent of his collegiate snaps from the slot, totaling the nation's sixth-most yards (784) and receptions (55) from that alignment last year. Slight concern here since Toney only played wide receiver for two years at Florida."
Updated 4/14/21
More of the latest 2021 Saints mock drafts
CBS Sports Tyler Sullivan 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
The Saints "add to their secondary by bringing in Samuel, who'll look to carry the mantle his father left in the league after a career where he received four Pro Bowl nods."
The Action Network Matthew Freedman 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
"At this point in Round 1, almost anything goes — especially with a team like the Saints, who don't have many glaring weaknesses. But they did part ways with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders this offseason, and Bateman is a worthy replacement. There's a lot to like about Bateman. Before a five-game 2020 campaign in which he had 472 yards, he was an impressive 60-1,219-11 receiving in 2019 as a sophomore."
The Athletic Dane Brugler 2021 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
"Davis is an impressive size/speed athlete who trusts his eyes to lead him to the football. He only started one season, but it was a productive one season with 10.2 tackles per game and three interceptions, including a pick-six vs. Tennessee."
