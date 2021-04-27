Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - defensive backs

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position

Apr 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM
As your New Orleans Saints prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, we take a look at the top 10 ranked players at various positions. The 2021 NFL Draft big board rankings are reflective of Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0 and ESPN's NFL Draft "Best Available" list.

Here are the top 10 ranked draft prospects at defensive back:

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Cornerback | #1 Patrick Surtain II | Alabama

Rank
1
CP-SurtainII-TTT-042721
Patrick Surtain II | Alabama
2020 Season Stats: 22 SOLO | 1 INT | 12 PD

Overview: Lockdown, press-man cornerback with elite size, length and talent to match up with any brand of receiver from any place on the field. Surtain possesses elite physical and athletic traits with the rare combination of length and short-area quickness that allows him to play on a press-man island and phase routes on all three levels. 

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Cornerback | #2 Caleb Farley | Virginia Tech

Rank
2
CP-Farley-TTT-042721
Caleb Farley | Virginia Tech
2019 Season Stats: 14 SOLO | 4 INT | 12 PD

Overview: Farley possesses rare size for the position and does an excellent job of using his frame and length to charge rent inside the catch space. He needs to continue to improve his technique and discipline as he displays inconsistencies staying connected to routes at times.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Cornerback | #3 Jaycee Horn | South Carolina

Rank
3
CP-Jaycee-Horn-TTT-042721
Jaycee Horn | South Carolina
2020 Season Stats: 10 SOLO | 2 INT | 6 PD

Overview: Three-year starter with a tantalizing combination of size and length that is clearly effective when matched in tight man coverage. Horn can line up in any cover scheme and often traveled with the opponent's most talented target. He plays with desired eye discipline from zone and the talent to impede release from press.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Cornerback | #4 Asante Samuel Jr. | Florida State

Rank
4
CP-Asante-Samuel-TTT-042721
Asante Samuel Jr. | Florida State
2020 Season Stats: 22 SOLO | 3 INT | 6 PD

Overview: Cornerback with NFL bloodlines and disruptive strength to make contested catches a true challenge for wide receivers. Samuel has good feet, but average size and transition burst to shadow breaks. He allowed too many catches in front of his face, especially early in the 2020 season. 

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Cornerback | #5 Elijah Molden | Washington

Rank
5
CP-Molden-TTT-042721
Elijah Molden | Washington
2020 Season Stats: 21 SOLO | 1 INT | 1 PD

Overview: Molden is a team leader with NFL-caliber play recognition and feel for the game. While he does lack plus acceleration out of transitions, he has fast feet and plays with good balance around the field in both coverage and as a steady, open-field tackler. 

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Safety | #6 Trevon Moehrig | TCU

Rank
6
CP-Moehrig-TTT-042721
Trevon Moehrig | TCU
2020 Season Stats: 30 SOLO | 2 INT | 9 PD

Overview: Very talented height-weight-speed prospect with the range and ball skills to become an impact defender at the next level. Moehrig possesses the overall talent to play in a variety of coverages, including over the slot against big targets, but his talent might be best served as a high safety where his instincts and anticipation lead him to the football. 

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Safety | #7 Jevon Holland | Oregon

Rank
7
CP-Holland-TTT-042721
Jevon Holland | Oregon
2019 Season Stats: 40 SOLO | 4 INT | 4 PD

Overview: Versatile defensive back with good size, above-average instincts and impressive ball skills. Holland plays with good pattern recognition and anticipation underneath. He has the ball greed and competitiveness to make contested catches a challenge for opponents. 

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Safety | #8 Caden Sterns | Texas

Rank
8
CP-Sterns-TTT-042721
Caden Sterns | Texas
2020 Season Stats: 30 SOLO | 1 INT | 3 PD

Overview: The size, length and aggressiveness as a hitter are still intriguing traits, but Sterns has moments where he really struggles with diagnosing play design and staying ahead of what the offense is trying to do. He lacks optimal instincts to play single-high, and man coverage can get away from him.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Safety | #9 Andre Cisco | Syracuse

Rank
9
CP-Cisco-TTT-042721
Andre Cisco | Syracuse
2020 Season Stats: 7 SOLO | 1 INT | 0 PD

Overview: Cisco plays with quick run diagnosis and displays a feel for reading gadget plays. However, he really struggles when it comes to taking proper pursuit angles and finishing as a balanced, wrap-up tackler.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

2021 NFL Draft prospects - Safety | #10 Hamsah Nasirildeen | Florida State

Rank
10
CP-Nasirildeen-TTT-042721
Hamsah Nasirildeen | Florida State
2020 Season Stats: 5 SOLO | 1 INT | 1 PD

Overview: Box safety projection with plus physical traits, but might need additional monitoring to see how he progresses from his ACL tear after playing just two games in 2020. He's a willing leader, good teammate and hard worker who has played for three head coaches and defensive coordinators.

-Via NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

