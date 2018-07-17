Tickets on sale for Saints Hall of Fame Induction for Moore, Thomas, Hebert  

The media selection committee of the Saints Hall of Fame has selected WR Lance Moore and RB Pierre Thomas for induction in 2018, while Saints Director of Photography Michael C. Hebert has been chosen to receive the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award for his vast contributions to the New Orleans Saints organization.
Tickets are now available for the 30th annual Saints Hall of Fame Induction/Gala.
The event is set for Friday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV and Encore at Champions Square. New Orleans Super Bowl heroes Lance Moore and Pierre Thomas will be formally inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame while long-time Saints director of photography Michael C. Hebert will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award. New Orleans Saints alumni from around the country will attend, providing a great opportunity to meet them and obtain autographs and pictures.
A gala will follow, catered by 25 restaurants and caterers providing outstanding food, including:
There will be a silent auction of outstanding sports memorabilia and door prizes as well. Tickets are $75 per person and you can contact (504) 471-2192, e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or visit www.saintshalloffame.com for more information.