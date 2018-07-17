Tickets on sale for Saints Hall of Fame Induction for Moore, Thomas, Hebert  

Tickets are now available for the 30th annual Saints Hall of Fame Induction/Gala.

The event is set for Friday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV and Encore at Champions Square. New Orleans Super Bowl heroes Lance Moore and Pierre Thomas will be formally inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame while long-time Saints director of photography Michael C. Hebert will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award. New Orleans Saints alumni from around the country will attend, providing a great opportunity to meet them and obtain autographs and pictures.

A gala will follow, catered by 25 restaurants and caterers providing outstanding food, including:

1718 Catering at The Hyatt

Acme Oyster House

Antoine's

Aroma Catering

Bayou Staffing, LLC

Bonefish Grill

Centerplate

Chateau Café

Chisesi Brothers/Rickey Jackson Smoked Sausage/Jambalaya Girl

Copeland's

Deanie's Seafood

Gambino's Bakery

Impastato's Restaurant

Hooters

Krispy Kreme

Manning's Restaurant

Messina's At The Terminal

Ole Saint

Pigeon Caterers

PJ's Coffee

Rock'n'Sake

Varino's Italian Sausage

Walk-On's

Zea Rotisserie & Bar

Zoe's Kitchen