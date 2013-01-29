 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Three Saints, Including Jimmy Graham, Visit Bush Junior High School as Part of NFL PLAY 60 Program

Saints tight end, DT Akiem Hicks and Ambassador Michael Lewis visited the St. Tammany school on Tuesday

Jan 29, 2013 at 04:36 PM
graham_play60_challenge.jpg

The students at Fifth Ward Junior High School in Bush were treated to a morning full of Black and Gold, fun and exercise as they earned a visit from New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and team ambassador and former wideout/return man Michael Lewis. The visit was a reward for the school's participation and excellence as part of the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge, a program that taught students the importance of getting 60 minutes of daily activity, developed in conjunction with the American Heart Association.

As early as 9:15 a.m., teachers, students, administrators and parents in this small St. Tammany Parish town of ardent Saints boosters were eagerly anticipating the arrival of Graham, a player of similar small-town roots from Goldsboro, North Carolina, who has taken the NFL by storm in just three seasons with totals of 215 catches for 2,648 yards with 25 touchdowns, putting him among NFL leaders for three seasons and also putting him among Saints all-time receiving leaders.

In addition to his on-the-field success, Graham's achievements off-the-field are certainly something that these youth can look up to. Despite facing challenges in his childhood, including spending time in foster care, Graham earned a basketball scholarship to the University of Miami, where he played for four years and earned a business degree with a double major in marketing and management. Before considering entering the workforce, Graham stayed on the Coral Gables campus one more year and transitioned into being a tight end for the Hurricanes. He took advantage of the experience and through hard work and positive impressions at the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and his workouts, completed the switch from the hardwood to the football field where his small forward's body and athleticism has been a perfect fit.

Upon his arrival, all the students formed two rows for him to pass by and give high fives to them as he made a grand entrance. Everybody then entered the school gymnasium where Graham was introduced to the students to thunderous applause and the school's cheerleaders performed a routine specifically prepared for the moment behind mixes of several songs including "Stand Up And Get Crunk".

"Today was a great opportunity to partner with the NFL PLAY 60 program," said Graham. "These kids are a lively bunch. It's great to be able to take advantage of more free time in the offseason and to be able to spend some time with them and show them some things."

Graham complimented them on their support and told them that the reception was even louder than what he hears from the fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on gamedays. What followed was a question and answer session where five pre-selected students were able to join Graham at the podium and answer questions. The majority of the questions, natural for the event, centered around physical fitness. Graham said that he personally did not lift a weight until he entered high school, and that even now, he considers keeping peak cardiovascular health a priority in his training. In addition, he emphasized the importance of a balanced diet, as well as drinking water and Gatorade as opposed to sodas with higher sugar content.

Following the question and answer session, Graham took part in a check presentation for $2,500 to the PLAY 60 campaign that will go towards the purchase of health and fitness equipment at Fifth Ward Junior High. An additional donation came in the form of an Xbox 360 with Kinect being donated to the school.

Following the check presentation, a group of fourth, fifth and sixth graders remained in the gymnasium and Hicks and Lewis joined Graham in helping them run through physical exercise drills as well as playing games on the video game console for 45 minutes.

"Kids want to be active," said Graham. "They just have to learn how to. What I was here for today was to show them how they can do that whether at home with their parents or at school."

lewis_play60_challenge.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints fans sprint toward the season with Kickoff Run

5,000 participated in the 11th annual edition of the event
news

11th annual Saints Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

Proceeds from the 11th running of New Orleans Saints Kickoff Run will benefit the Louisiana National Guard Foundation
news

Will Shaffer wins 10th annual Saints Kickoff 5K Run

Annual race kicked off the 2022 NFL season in New Orleans on Saturday
news

Touchdown Club of New Orleans to host 52nd Meet the Saints luncheon

Tickets available for event on Thursday, Aug. 25
news

10th annual Saints 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

Saints fans are invited to celebrate the start of the 2022 season
news

Entries still available for annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic on May 16

Scramble, best-ball format event includes a taste of New Orleans on every hole
news

New Orleans Saints A.J. Klein and Terron Armstead to host annual celebrity Black and Gold Softball Game

Tickets on sale now with proceeds from the event to benefit Son of a Saint and Team Gleason 
news

Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 20 at Bayou Oaks

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will participate
news

Lance Moore, Pierre Thomas to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday

Admission is free on game day with a ticket to the game.
news

Seventh annual Saints Kickoff Run 5K presented by Chevron open for registration

Saints fans invited to celebrate the start of the 2018 season by participating in the New Orleans Saints Kickoff Run presented by Chevron
news

Gleason Gras set for Friday Sept. 7 in Champions Square 

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Team Gleason Foundation
news

Tickets on sale for Saints Hall of Fame Induction for Moore, Thomas, Hebert  

The event is set for Friday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV
Advertising