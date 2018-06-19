Third annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend a success in Biloxi

For the third straight year, the New Orleans Saints helped to host the Saints Hall of Fame weekend in Biloxi. Current Saints players, legends and team alumni made the trip to Mississippi and participated in several events throughout the weekend of June 14-17.

During the Saints Hall of Fame Auction/Reception on the Coast at IP Casino Resort Spa on Thursday, over 200 attendees bid on auction items, including a host of New Orleans Saints items, a few New Orleans Pelicans items and several hotel packages. On Friday, fans enjoyed the annual golf tournament was held at Fallen Oak as well as witnessed the Biloxi Shuckers defeat the Mississippi Braves 5-0 to win the Southern League South Division first half title in the evening.