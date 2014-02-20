The New Orleans Saints PREP 100 Series will take place on March 1

The New Orleans Saints PREP 100 Series Presented by Under Armour and The National Guard will take place March 1.

The NFL PREP 100 Series is an invitation only one-day seminar designed to maximize the athletic talent and enhance the personal development of high school athletes. The PREP 100 Series engages student-athletes in unique classroom sessions and focused on-field training. PREP 100 participants will engage in position-specific techniques and fundamental drills instructed by the NFL PREP 100 coaching staff comprised of former NFL players.

PREP student-athletes will be educated on key nutrition information by Gatorade, NCAA eligibility requirements, The National Guard leadership development, as well as character development led by NFL Ambassadors to develop them into the "Total Athlete of Tomorrow."

Program Highlights:

Classroom sessions on player health and safety;

On-field instructions highlighting technical drills and techniques;

Insight on the academic and athletic experiences of a professional athlete from current and former NFL players;

Leadership Development training by the National Guard

NCAA representatives will lead classroom sessions to explain the most up-to-date information regarding eligibility, recruiting, and compliance information for parents and student-athletes.