The Four Downs Of Heat Safety

* *

1. Prevent – Know how to avoid heat illness, identify the warning signs and treat the symptoms

2. Prepare – Take the time to acclimate to the heat and hydrate properly BEFORE you get to practice

3. Proper Hydration – Choose options like sports drinks and nutrition to help replace electrolytes, especially the sodium lost in sweat. Hydrate before, during and after practice and games by drinking to match or replace sweat loss

4. Plan – Have a plan to contact medical professionals in an emergency. Also keep a "cool pool" or ice bath nearby so medical personnel can choose to immerse players suffering from heat stroke if necessary.

For more information,