Statement from New Orleans Saints on passing of Adam Zimmer

"The thoughts and prayers of the New Orleans Saints organization go out to the entire Zimmer family, including Adam's father, Mike and his two sisters, Corri and Marki, following the passing of Adam Zimmer. We had fond memories of Adam from the four years that he spent in our organization as an assistant coach from 2006-09, including serving as a member of our Super Bowl Championship coaching staff. Adam was knowledgeable, hard working, well-liked by everyone he came into contact with and enthusiastic. During his time with the Saints, he quickly developed into an excellent coach. His efforts as a member of the coaching staff, first as a defensive assistant and then as assistant linebackers coach in 2009, were important to this football team, as it built up quickly to reach a championship level."