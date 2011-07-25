Statement from Saints Owner Tom Benson

We are all very pleased to announce that football is back. And we believe collectively that our game will move forward stronger than ever. I wish to offer a sincere debt of gratitude to our fans for their patience and understanding.

But now it is time to get back to the real business of football, and that is getting our team on the field to practice and play games. The Saints organization has been ready and prepared for this day and we look forward to having Saints football back for our fans very soon.