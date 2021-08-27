Statement from New Orleans Saints on preseason game 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals

At the request of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the NFL and the New Orleans Saints announced Friday, Aug. 27 that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast region that the team's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled. The game, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 28 was moved to noon at the Caesars Superdome. Due to the intensification of the hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team's leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm. The announcement comes after constant communications with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, Gov. Edwards and leading state officials and the National Football League. The team encourages all residents of the region to take precautionary measures to remain safe throughout the impending hurricane. The Saints will be in communication with season ticket account holders regarding applicable refunds and/or credits to their season ticket accounts.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Aug 27, 2021 at 04:36 PM
news
New Orleans Saints-Arizona Cardinals preseason contest moved to noon kickoff time
Saturday, Aug. 28 game moves to make proper and safe preparations regarding the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida
news
Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon honoring Evans, Harper and Garcia set for Nov. 5
Tickets now on sale for the 32nd annual luncheon
news
New Orleans Saints get allotment of tickets returned from Cardinals
Ticket office at Ochsner Sports Performance Center open Wednesday-Saturday
news
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ranked 14th-best player in NFL
NFL Network revealed players ranked 40-11 Sunday in its Top 100 list
news
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Saints sign kicker Aldrick Rosas, safety Jeff Heath; waive tight end Josh Pederson, place Tommylee Lewis on reserve/injured
news
New Orleans Saints get allotment of tickets returned from Jaguars
Fans can purchase tickets online, at Saints ticket office
news
New Orleans Saints mourn the passing of former defensive line coach John Pease
Pease coach with the Saints for 11 season